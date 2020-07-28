CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is planning for in-person classes five days a week for the more than 5,000 children in the district, but it’s also providing options for parents who are concerned about sending their children to class during the pandemic.
The district released its “Tigers Together — Safe & Well” plan for the healthy and safe return to learning on Friday on its website www.carthagetigers.org and Facebook page.
The plan addresses nine specific topics: academics, social/physical distancing, breakfast and lunch, cleaning and disinfecting, health screenings, parents and visitors to the school buildings, face coverings, transportation, and extracurricular activities.
The district says it will open with in-person classes starting Aug. 20, but parents concerned about the spread of the coronavirus can choose to have their kids educated at home.
The plan says parents can “opt for an online/virtual learning path by calling their child’s school between Friday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 7.”
“The path of learning selected will be for the entire semester,” the district’s plan says. “In-person instruction will be five days a week with health and safety precautions in place. Online/virtual learning will be online classrooms with Carthage R-9 educators using an online platform (Google Classroom, Odysseyware or Seesaw) or by thumb drive for students with limited access to technology and reliable internet.”
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said the district realizes how difficult this time is for parents.
“This is a very difficult, emotional decision students and parents will have to make,” Baker said. “Obviously the best thing for children is to be in school. Now the adults need to determine how to make that as safe as possible. If the parents still feel that it’s not safe enough for the children to go to school, we will support them by offering online/virtual learning.”
Online challenges
Baker said one reason kids should be in class is the challenges of providing school online.
He said teachers and administrators worked hard and quickly to move education to the online world quickly after schools were closed in the spring.
Those same teachers and administrators, led by Kandy Frazier, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, have been working through the summer to better adapt Carthage’s curriculum to being presented online.
Baker said one big challenge is making sure students who choose the online option have the computers and internet access to use it. A district survey over the summer showed that a significant number of children in Carthage did not have access to a computer and would have problems accessing the internet from home.
Baker said the district can help with computers, tablets and other equipment, but there isn’t much the district can do to help with internet access.
So the district is creating options for those who don’t want to come to school in person but don’t have reliable internet access.
“Almost every class we have is available online, and if you do not have internet, we’ll do packets,” Baker said. “We’ll be a little more aggressive in our packets than we did during the first part of the spring. We’ll provide thumb drives, DVDs, CDs with information on them. Many will be teachers teaching it. We will provide that to kids who do not have internet access and if they choose to go online. They will have a lot more teacher contact this time compared to the spring.”
Masks, distancing
Things will be different when children return to the classroom.
Baker said all the regular recommendations — using face coverings, social distancing, hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces — will be part of the plan, but there’s a limit on what’s feasible in a school.
“We will have extra cleaning. We will overemphasize hand-washing,” Baker said. “Honestly, all the things we should be doing anyway, we’re going to overemphasize. We need to remind even the adults.”
He said masks 100 percent of the time are not feasible for some kids, especially younger kids and those with special needs.
“I will never (require) a kindergarten child to wear a mask all day long. It’s not going to happen,” Baker said. “I fear for a teacher or administrator trying to keep track of that. It’s going to be a discipline nightmare. Some specific situations — masks on the bus, entering and exiting buildings — maybe have people wear their masks until they get to their classrooms, staff wearing masks until you get to your building.”
He said 6-foot social distancing is difficult in many situations in a school, especially in halls between classes in the high school and junior high, and on buses going to and from school.
“In order to do busing correctly, you cannot have social distance,” Baker said. “The national transportation department came out and said if you’re going to follow social distancing rules, the max you can get on a school bus is 12 kids. It would be impossible for us to transport 12 kids on a bus when we transport 2,000 kids a day. We wouldn’t have enough buses, our routes would start at 4 o’clock in the morning, we wouldn’t have enough drivers, we struggle anyway there. So we will not have social distancing on the bus.”
The debate
Baker called the discussion about returning to school during the pandemic “the most debated topic in education in years” when he spoke to the Board of Education on July 21.
“This is my 28th or 29th year in education, 25 years as an administrator, 19 in the central office in Carthage, and I can guarantee you nothing has been asked about more than this right here,” Baker said at the board meeting. “People have varying opinions. If we ask everyone in here, someone is going to ask something different.”
He said normal school cancellations, like for winter weather, are made based on a set criteria, but when school was closed in March, there was no criteria for closing or reopening.
“There is nothing that told us we need to cancel school. It wasn’t based on anything other than this is coming, COVID is here,” Baker said. “If we didn’t cancel due to a criteria in the spring, how do we start school following any type of criteria in the fall? Is it based on the number of deaths? Is it based on the number of positive tests? If by chance something happens and we have to cancel school again, what do we base that on?
“In Missouri, it won’t be mandated by the governor," he said. "It’s up to each school district. So when we looked at this, our No. 1 criteria was what’s in the children’s best interests. That’s our bottom line.”
