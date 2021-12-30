CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage school officials say they’re working toward allowing parents back into buildings and reopening water fountains as soon as possible, but the virus continues to dictate what the district can do.
Superintendent Mark Baker and the Board of Education reviewed the district’s COVID-19 plan, called “Tigers Together,” earlier this month. The board approved the plan, which is similar to the version drafted in August, although administrators now have the flexibility to relax some restrictions if they feel COVID-19 conditions are improving.
One of the changes Baker asked the board for was to let administrators work toward opening schools to parents and visitors once again.
“I think that will help everything,” he said. “Our parents will be tied to us again. A lot of this is really on the elementary side. (In the secondary schools), you don’t really have that many parents who come in to eat lunch with their kid, but on the elementary side, that’s a way to get our parents involved. Right now we’re missing that little piece that we believe will help us and parents.”
Baker said the main reason parents and visitors have been limited in the time they can spend in the classroom during the pandemic is that parents don’t control who comes into the classroom environment and can’t pull their student out if they don’t feel comfortable.
“We want our parents back in our buildings,” he said. “The problem is in a classroom, the kids are a captive audience; they have no option to leave. If you go to a ballgame and we have all these people together, it’s a parent’s option for the kid to be there next to someone who might be unvaccinated, maybe not wearing a mask. You come to a classroom, that parent doesn’t have that option, so we’ve eliminated the opportunity for parents to go in the classrooms, (and for) parents to go eat lunch with their students.”
Another change in the plan for winter revolves around water fountains in schools. Fountains have been closed since the pandemic started, and students can bring water bottles to school so they can take a drink when they want to.
Baker said problems have been reported at the elementary schools with children trying to get their water bottles refilled during times when they are allowed to use the restroom.
“One of my recommendations is to allow us to look into that,” he said. “Right now our plan says no, we can’t use water fountains. So what I’m asking is the flexibility for us to see what it’s going to be like.”
Test to stay
Separate from the COVID-19 plan, Baker told the board that the district will start using the state’s test-to-stay guidelines, a collection of protocols designed to reduce the number of days missed by students because of close contacts in school with someone suspected of having the virus.
He said the district has allowed students who were identified as a close contact of a COVID-19-positive patient and who did not show symptoms to start testing on the sixth or seventh day of their 10-day quarantine, and if they tested negative, they were allowed to return to school.
The test-to-stay guidelines expand on that.
“If you’re going to be quarantined due to a school contact, you can immediately be tested, and if you’re negative you can stay in school,” Baker said. “Then you have to be tested another day, (and) if you’re negative, stay in school. I think there’s three times you can be tested and every time you’re tested you can stay in school.”
Baker said the state announced this protocol in November, but the district wasn’t ready to start using it at that time.
“We had not started it yet, but we met with all our nurses. They’re on board with it, so we believe it will allow more kids to stay in school, testing negative,” he said. “If they have symptoms they can’t even test; they’re out on quarantine. But if they’re symptom-free, they’ll be allowed to test and stay in school.”
Baker said the board was reviewing the “Tigers Together” plan because of a requirement from the federal government that schools have plans to return to class and review those every six months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.