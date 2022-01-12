Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comments made by Walensky on “Good Morning America” are being widely misrepresented online. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)