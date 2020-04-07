In his famed 1933 speech, during the peak of the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke about confronting and overcoming fear during a time of great uncertainty.
“Let me assert my firm belief,” the 32nd president of the United States said during his inaugural address, “that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Chaplain Bill Cox, assistant director of pastoral care at Freeman Health System, believes Roosevelt’s speech resonates just as strongly today as it did 87 years ago.
Cox said that when speaking about how faith can help guide individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, he urges people to use their faith to embrace their fears — “not to be afraid to look at our fears and to see what’s under those fears. Digging deeper and, if not just overcoming our fears, at least dialoguing with our fears, so we can find a soulful place and let our faith help us in times of fear. Our faith can help us find hope and realize that we’re not all alone.”
It’s also OK to admit that we don’t have answers to all the questions floating out there, Cox said.
“We don’t have to have all the answers to do what is right and to take some good steps and to move forward,” Cox said. “We can take care of ourselves. We can do what the (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) recommends. We can do what all the health professionals say and follow our government officials. There are some things that we can do before we know all the answers.”
Cox also talked about the importance of prayer, meditation and fasting.
“I’m not talking about not eating so much, but taking a break from the 24-hour news,” he said. “I’m not saying duck important issues going on in the world and not being informed. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about just taking a break from the news that’s going on all the time, all around us that kind of blurs our vision and distorts reality to some degree.”
Finally, Cox encouraged people to embrace the small, pleasurable “little things” in their lives that help sway their attention away from coronavirus-inspired frustrations and fears.
“We can get out and make a phone call, write a letter, email, text somebody and check on them — those are all things that we can do to show how faith (can) help us through a difficult time.”
