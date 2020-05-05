Area residents and charities took part Tuesday in a new global day of giving called Giving Tuesday Now, which aimed to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and help those who need it most.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri sought to raise $1,000 to supplement its COVID-19 activities, Executive Director Rhonda Gorham said.
"We've been feeding kids meals every night, and we expanded that a little out past our members," she said. "We've been doing virtual educational packets that have been a huge cost to put out. And (donations) will support our summer program because we know that families are going to have a harder time paying fees this summer than before."
As an international movement, Giving Tuesday is typically held after Thanksgiving as a day to promote holiday charitable giving; this year, it's scheduled for Dec. 1. But the addition of the Giving Tuesday Now event at this time of the year is "huge" for nonprofits' budgets, Gorham said.
"A lot of people think about giving at Christmas and year's end, but those first two quarters are really tough for nonprofits normally," she said.
Ronald McDonald House of the Four States planned to use funds raised from Giving Tuesday Now to assist families who have had to stay at hotels and other lodging accommodations during the pandemic. Annette Thurston, executive director, said the organization was developing a plan to reinstate families at the Ronald McDonald House and Family Room.
“We have found alternative methods to meet the needs of the families by local lodging facilities, by providing gas cards, by providing meal cards and by making sure that we stay in communication with the hospital social workers to meet the needs of those families who would have stayed here,” she said. “The money raised (from Giving Tuesday Now) will definitely go toward providing for these families while we try to get them back to our facility.”
LovinGrace, a nonprofit that works with young women by using a case management approach that focuses on education, employment and spiritual growth, sought to raise $2,500 to cover additional meals, essential cleaning supplies and outdoor recreational equipment for its community home.
“Due to the pandemic, we’ve been preparing two extra meals per day that we didn’t originally have in our budget,” said Stephanie Meek, executive director of LovinGrace. “That added about $125 a week to our $100-a-week food budget. Giving Tuesday Now is just one way for us to raise funds to cover the additional expenses that we’ve had, including cleaning supplies.”
“We’re wanting to keep everything sanitary in the house and make sure we’re not bringing anything in,” she said. “At the same time, we want everyone to stay active and have things they can do outdoors, so we purchased a volleyball net, cornhole and things like that.”
The Joplin Humane Society took to Facebook to promote Giving Tuesday Now to its supporters. The nonprofit set a fundraising goal of $1,500, saying funds would go toward ensuring that “homeless pets continue receiving love, care and lifesaving second chances, even — and especially — in times of crisis.”
“Daily we receive calls from local residents asking for assistance in sterilizing their pets and/or keeping them up-to-date on their basic vaccines because they cannot afford to take them to a veterinarian,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “(We know) that just because a person cannot afford these basic necessities for their pet, it does not make them a bad pet owner. We are here to provide education on the reasons that sterilizing your pet is the best thing for the animal and the community. As well as providing assistance and support to as many pets and their owners as possible.”
