While COVID-19 case numbers increased Thursday in several Four-State Area counties, Cherokee County reported a decrease in its number of active cases from 15 to 13. Its total case number remained at 35.
The Joplin Health Department reported its total case number increased from 165 to 174, and the death count increased from three to six. The health department in Jasper County said its case tally climbed from 636 to 682, and the Newton County office reported its case number went from 500 to 527.
