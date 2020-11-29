COLUMBUS, Kan. — As the novel coronavirus surges across Kansas, Cherokee County is joining more than 60 counties in the state that are following Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate.
The state’s 105 counties could choose to opt out of Kelly’s requirement, draft a new plan or take no action, in which case they would automatically be covered by the state order — the same options they had over the summer.
Sixty-two Kansas counties now have orders in place, with many coming as Kelly’s new statewide mask order went into effect Wednesday, according to a list compiled by the Kansas Association of Counties.
Cherokee County Commissioners — who in July had opted out of the governor's mandate — heard residents' opinions and discussed the new mask mandate last week. Commissioner Cory Moates made a motion to again opt out of the mandate, but this time, commissioners Myra Frazier and Neal Anderson took no action, which means the governor’s order will be valid in the county.
During discussion, Moates said commissioners' job as elected officials is to be the voice of the people. He said he had conducted a poll with his constituents in District 3 on whether to enforce the mandate; from that survey, 224 people voted "no," and 134 people voted "yes."
“My job is to be the voice of the people, no matter what my opinion might be,” he said.
Frazier, of District 1, and Anderson, of District 2, said they also conducted their own polls of Cherokee County residents. Frazier reported 82 responses, with roughly 30% against the mask mandate. Anderson said a majority of his votes were also in favor of masks.
Frazier had voted in favor of Kelly’s mask mandate in July because of the recommendations made by health experts.
“At that time, the World Health Organization, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the hospitals — they were saying the masks work and that’s the best way that we can slow down the cases and also the deaths,” she said. “This time, we’re hearing from the same people, only with much more emphasis from the hospitals.”
Anderson said he believes the county needs to change strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19, and the best bet right now is to wear masks. He stressed that it comes down to social responsibility.
“If it means I have to stand on my right foot and whistle 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to help, then I want to do that because to me, it’s a small sacrifice to wear a mask if it will help my neighbors,” he said. “And I’m willing to do that. It upsets me to think that we don’t think enough of our neighbors to do small things to help them out.”
There have been more than 153,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas and nearly 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Cherokee County.
But with the average new case numbers more than nine times higher now than in July, there appears to be less pushback, according to the governor.
“We got very little pushback this time around,” Kelly said in a statement. “I think it’s because people are so much more aware of how serious this is, how widespread it is. And it is no longer an urban issue. I mean, it’s clearly from border to border.”
It’s a stark contrast to the response Kelly received to her first mask order in July, when the majority of counties opted out, including Cherokee County.
Under the new order, Kansans shall wear face coverings when inside public spaces or in situations where physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Those ages 5 and younger, those with medical conditions, and others outlined in the order are exempt from face covering protocols. The order will remain in place until rescinded or until the current statewide state of emergency expires, whichever is earlier.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.