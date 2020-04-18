American Airlines recently suspended Chicago flights at Joplin Regional Airport but will continue to offer daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth.
"Due to the severe impact of the coronavirus outbreak both in the United States as well as the international markets, the number of flights offered has been significantly reduced. It is affecting many airports,” said Steve Stockam, airport manager, in a city statement. "Unfortunately, our Chicago flight was pulled from the schedule at this time by American Airlines.
"Since our initial flights to Chicago, our numbers have been strong and growing every month, so it’s unfortunate that this flight was included in American’s response to their reduced operation plan. Joplin is not alone in this type of action. Many cities that were dual hubs are being reduced to one. We understand their need to do this, and we are optimistic that the airline industry will rebound as the country reopens and people return to flight travel.”
American began the Chicago flights twice daily in June.
