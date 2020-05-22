Joplin and Carterville were among those communities receiving funding in the latest round of grants awarded by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The CFO said in a statement that the $80,000 it is awarding to 10 organizations across southern Missouri help provide food, services for victims of domestic violence, educational technology improvements and emergency living expenses related to the effect of the pandemic. It also increases the total of all CFO grants for COVID-19 relief to $1.75 million.
Local recipients of the grants include:
• Carterville First Baptist Church: $5,000 to support emergency needs for low-income families in Carterville, which is served by Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
• Cassville School District: $10,000 to purchase Chromebooks and wireless internet access points for online learning. The district is an agency partner of the Cassville Community Foundation.
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri: $6,000 to support quarantine-related expenses of children entering the center in the Joplin area, which is served by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation. Children’s Haven received a CFO grant of $8,985 in April to assist with additional expenses to provide care for children.
• Southwest Missouri Area Coalition: $5,000 to provide delivery services and supplies for seniors and volunteers in Dade County. This area is served by the DACO Community Foundation.
In addition, the Pitt Technology Group, based in Springfield, awarded nearly $35,000 in three new grants to provide services and equipment to three nonprofit entities. Those grants are made possible through a company program using Paycheck Protection Program funds to support nonprofit needs. Recipients include two Springfield organizations and Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri, which received $6,950 to improve network cabling at its southwest regional office.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations such as faith and civic groups. Other COVID-related grant programs are listed online at cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships.
CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.
