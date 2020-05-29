On Friday, May 22, President Donald Trump sparked conversations when he called on governors to allow churches to reopen immediately.
In his statement issued in the White House pressroom, Trump identified “houses of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques, as essential places that provide essential services.”
Accusing governors of deeming liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but not doing so for churches or other houses of worship, Trump said he was “correcting the injustice” and calling on governors to allow the immediate reopening of churches and other houses of worship.
“These are places that hold society together and keep our people united,” Trump said. “People are demanding to go to church, synagogues, go to their mosque. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life.”
Trump said he believed faith leaders, such as ministers, pastors, rabbis, imams and others, would make sure their congregations are safe to meet.
“I know them well; they love their congregations, they love their people, they don’t want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else,” Trump said. “In America, we need more prayer, not less.”
As faith leaders across the country undoubtedly were discussing the president’s directive, three pastors in the Joplin area talked about what their various congregations are doing during this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
As Trump issued his instruction, the Rev. Kira Anderson, co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Joplin, was just releasing a reopening plan for her congregation.
The congregation, which has met via online services since mid-March, plans to begin a multistep reopening this week.
Anderson said the process is gradual and requires at minimum a two-week period per step, out of an abundance of caution.
“It is because Jesus taught us to love others, specifically care for the vulnerable,” Anderson said. “For us today, the vulnerable are the immune-deficient, those with underlying conditions and people over 65.”
The building reopening policy and procedures plan was developed by church officials using recommendations from the city of Joplin, the health department and national PCUSA leadership.
It will begin by allowing those without capability to watch the service online to sit in designated spots in the sanctuary. People will enter the sanctuary five minutes before the service begins, and the worship will still be geared for the online audience.
“It’s been pulling on our hearts, knowing some can’t worship online,” Anderson said.
Participants are encouraged to wear face masks, and no food or drink will be allowed in the sanctuary. Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed at the single entrance.
Anderson said one restroom will be designated for use, and the staff plans to deep clean areas that people frequent.
Church officials have gone as far as removing everything from the pockets of pew backs and will request that no one sing — because congregational singing has been linked to potential spread of the virus.
Anderson said it may take a few weeks before the congregation reaches the fourth stage, which allows “everything back to normal, whatever that will mean.”
Members of the church’s session have also written into the policy permission for the pastors and staff to ask people to leave if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
While the building has been shut down, Anderson said the activities of the church continue — ranging from worship and serving communion, pastoral calls and a funeral.
“The church has never been closed,” Anderson said. “That’s the message we’ve passed on to our members. The church has not been closed down; our building just closed.”
Anderson has encouraged her congregation to find ways to serve others during the pandemic. This included partnering with a taxi service to provide prepaid transportation to those in need from their homes to Crosslines and back.
“I don’t believe the church is a building,” Anderson said. “The church is essential, but it is not confined to the building. Our church may be separated, but we are still connected. The Holy Spirit is at work with us.
“We’ve been forced to adapt. It’s important to be reminded the church is bigger than the building.”
SOUTH JOPLIN CHRISTIAN
Colleen Carroll and members of South Joplin Christian Church plan to continue online worship, streaming via social media for the immediate future.
Carroll said rather than rush to reopen the building, she is focusing on improving the church’s online capabilities.
The worship currently experience is limited to a team of six people who work with Carroll to record the service in accordance with social distancing measures.
Carroll said the safety of her members, as well as potential guests, comes first. She said concerns regarding offering communion, as well as advice not to allow community singing, led to the decision.
“Worship can take place in a variety of places,” Carroll said. “Worship is something that is always present anywhere a person is. We thought the (issues) would be a greater detraction without adding any benefits of worshiping in person.”
Carroll said she worked with the congregation’s elders concerning the church’s plan for the pandemic.
“Unanimously, they all said it’s too soon to resume in-person services,” Carroll said, adding members have used Zoom for the various meetings and group gatherings.
Volunteers are also planning to host an online vacation Bible school this summer, which mixes a selection of prerecorded videos with live teaching.
“When we originally stopped having services, we thought it would be for a couple of weeks or a month,” Carroll said. “I definitely appreciate (Trump’s) judgment that worship is essential. But I think the greater ethic is not to risk one another in assuming worship has to happen in person.
“The early church worshiped in homes, catacombs ... and the spirit still interceded.”
ST. PHILIP'S CHURCH
For the Rev. Frank Sierra at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Joplin, reopening the building revolves around meeting a series of criteria that works in conjunction with Joplin and Jasper/Newton counties plans, along with state and dioceses suggestions.
Sierra said the initial stages of the reopening hinge upon the number of cases going down for at least 14 days.
Right now, if things continue as they are, Sierra’s congregation plans to resume in-person worship on Sunday, June 7, also known as Trinity Sunday.
The plan includes reducing the number of people in the sanctuary to 25%, following social distancing practices and requiring people to wear masks.
Sierra said the plan also includes not practicing communion in the early days because it would require people to pull their masks down and touch their faces.
Like others, Sierra said his church never closed. The 200 members found other ways to participate in the worship via streaming, giving to local mission projects and helping people in the community.
“We encouraged people to stay connected and to reach out to their neighbors,” Sierra said. “Yes, church is essential, faith is essential and God is essential, but you can practice faith and not endanger people’s lives.”
