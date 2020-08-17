The Joplin City Council has approved exempting Joplin Schools from the city's COVID-19 recovery plan with a 9-0 vote.
After conducting its regular business and hearing comments from nearly 30 residents regarding the city's mask ordinance, the city council's regular meeting is ongoing.
Currently the council is discussing an extension of the city's mask ordinance, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight. They then will discuss whether to advance to a more permissive step on the city's recovery plan. The meeting can be viewed here.
During the public comments, the council heard from 18 people against extension of the mask ordinance and 11 in favor of continuing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.