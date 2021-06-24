At a time when local health officials are calling on residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations to try to stem rising case numbers and hospitalizations, the city of Joplin is encouraging its employees to take the jab by offering incentives.
The city manager was asked Wednesday, after a recent council discussion regarding the status of the city's pandemic plan, if city officials had considered requiring vaccinations of employees. Health officials are saying that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations involves mostly people who have not been vaccinated.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the city is not considering making the shots mandatory.
"As a large employer with many open positions, and in the midst of a labor shortage in the area, the city needs access to a large pool of prospective employees. By requiring city employees to be vaccinated, it may limit the city’s ability to attract and retain current employees," Edwards said.
The city will continue to evaluate the need to require vaccinations but for now will opt for inducements, he said.
Employees who become fully vaccinated by Sept. 1 will be given an extra day of vacation or an equivalent amount of pay equal to a day or shift, Edwards said. Those who do not obtain the shots by that date will not be eligible for the reward.
"As an organization, the city has a priority to provide a safe working environment. This is a big enough priority that the city spends a lot of time and energy working towards making city workplaces safer," Edwards said.
"There’s also sometimes great cost involved in keeping a safe working environment. The city spends money on security systems, equipment, and in health education. With the pandemic, the city is now counting on each employee to contribute towards a safe working environment. The COVID vaccine is the best safeguard we have to prevent infection. By getting the vaccine, the employee helps validate the efforts made towards safety and reaffirm a commitment to the citizens to provide essential services," the city manager said.
When asked the percentage of city employees who have had vaccinations so far, Edwards did not provide that number, saying that "with vaccinations being considered protected medical data, the city is limited in what information we can get and also give."
Joplin's active virus cases topped 100 earlier this week, and hospitalized patients were at 80 when the council on Monday discussed the virus's resurgence. Although there are no pandemic restrictions in place from the city's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan, the council did not exit the plan yet because of climbing cases.
Mayor Ryan Stanley, when asked Tuesday if the council might consider reinstating any COVID-19 precautions, said, "I cannot speak for all of council, but we stated in our recovery plan that we would lift restrictions when, one, a vaccine was readily available to all; two, hospitals were equipped to handle the medical demand; and three, our case numbers were declining. As of now, we know that one of those factors (case numbers) is moving in the wrong direction."
He said local hospitals had not yet signaled they were experiencing an overload of COVID-19 patients that might trigger a council discussion on the status of the response plan.
At this time, "we are not planning on scheduling a special meeting to discuss any changes to our plan, but we are closely tracking case numbers and are willing to respond appropriately," the mayor said.
Active cases among Joplin residents Thursday were listed at 129, higher than Monday's count, but the number of hospitalized patients was 76, down from Monday's count of 80. Of the 76, 15 are from Joplin.
