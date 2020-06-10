Joplin city officials, citing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, called on residents Wednesday to continue to be vigilant about taking precautions against the spread of the virus.
The increase brings the number of cases affecting Joplin residents to 29, up from 12 within two weeks.
Before the five new cases, the city had 11 people in isolation with the virus and 42 contacts in quarantine. The city has released 15 people from isolation who had previously tested positive and since recovered, the city health director, Dan Pekarek, said Wednesday.
Of the cases, "we found that roughly half came from what we call community acquired cases," he said. "That means we did the investigation, and we were not able to identify a case they were related to. We just could not determine where the infection was acquired. It could have been shopping; it could have been from something like that."
The remainder of the cases inside the city were the result of close contact with others such as family and friends who were infected, Pekarek said. In some cases, people who were showing symptoms of the illness caused by the virus were attending social functions, he said. City officials say that residents should wear masks or take social distancing precautions even when attending a function involving family and friends.
"It's up to each one of us to be able control this and to be able to suppress it and keep it at a level that we can manage as we go along," Pekarek said. "We're not going to stop it. We know that. We just have to manage it at a level that it's not going to impact our health care system too much at any one point in time."
Also, officials want to keep it out of senior care homes and away from other vulnerable residents.
Cases in Jasper County have more than doubled as well, growing from 24 to 50, while the total rose in Newton County during the same time period from 16 to 40.
Newly elected Mayor Ryan Stanley, who succeeded Gary Shaw, said Wednesday that Shaw had led the city through challenging times, the most recent involving the virus outbreak that started March 23 and a citywide shutdown resulting from a stay-at-home order to try to control the virus spread early on.
"This virus is still here," Stanley said Wednesday. "It's still very real. Social distancing does work. Washing your hands does work. Not touching your face does work. So please continue to embrace those practices because it's easy to let your guard down when we think cases are going away. I will tell you that the cases are ramping up today more than I experienced in March, April or May. So the threat is here. It is real. We need to be good to each other by taking good care of ourselves and making those good decisions and good practices."
City Manager Nick Edwards recognized the work of the health department to address the local virus outbreak.
"That's a group that's working almost around the clock to help prevent the spread of this virus," he said. "I just want to commend their efforts."
Edwards said that he senses there is some fatigue setting in among residents in observing the safety precautions for the virus.
"I just want to encourage you to please understand that you could do some harm to some vulnerable people in our community," he said. "You don't need to look too far to see that is a real threat."
Some cities not far from Joplin are struggling to contain larger outbreaks. "So please understand that while you might not feel in danger or threatened, you could absolutely be a danger or a threat to those that are vulnerable," he said. "I just ask for your continued diligence in doing the things the mayor has outlined and doing your social distancing."
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, reminded business owners, representatives of nonprofit organizations and residents to fill out a survey being taken by the city of Joplin to determine what needs have been created and the types of resources needed to address needs created by the local COVID-19 outbreak.
"With this information, there is a lot of public and private funding happening at the federal level and the state level to respond to COVID," he said. "Your input will decide which direction city resources and our applications will go toward and getting more funding to recovery efforts."
Teeter also invited people to get involved in a monthly "Chamber Gives Back" activity that will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, June 25. Volunteer work will be needed at the Wildcat Glades and Shoal Creek area cleaning up along the creek bank and the trails, painting picnic tables and fixing up flower boxes.
"There's been a lot of flooding down in the Wildcat Glades" that has deposited debris on the trails and creek bank, Teeter said.
Those who wish to sign up for the project may do so by going to the calendar on www.joplincc.com, Teeter said.
