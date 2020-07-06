Even though the city of Joplin has remained steady at 69 active COVID-19 cases since last week, it’s not necessarily something to cheer about, said Mayor Ryan Stanley during the briefing on Monday.
“That might feel like a win, but I don’t necessarily feel like it’s a win because it seems like we’re still seeing cases coming in," he said. "Our total number of cases, collectively for the whole COVID period at this point, is 211.”
Joplin Health Department Director Dan Pekarek said there are currently 211 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, nine confirmed deaths, 69 active cases in isolation, 135 cases removed from isolation and 160 active quarantines. Six Joplin residents are being hospitalized for the illness, he said.
Stanley commented on the significance of asymptomatic carriers and gave an example of how a majority of the confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Noel were experiencing no symptoms. Recently, Tyson Foods said 371 workers at its plant tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,142 employees who were tested either by the company or by health care officials.
Of the 1,142 employees who were tested, more than 85% didn’t show any symptoms and otherwise wouldn’t have been identified, according to a news release from Tyson.
“The fear," Stanley said, "that I have with saying that is that people might say, 'Oh, good. Asymptomatic that means in the clear.’ And to me, that number sounds really, really dangerous because … those people integrating in society, thinking they don’t have any problems whatsoever, and they are spreading this to people who are going to have problems.”
Stanley said that battling a high percentage of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 is just as challenging as if it were numerous symptomatic cases because it becomes problematic, especially for the local health department, on how to contain the spread of the virus.
In order to combat the virus in Joplin, Stanley said, residents need to practice four behaviors: social distancing, hand-washing, not touching your face and wearing a mask in public spaces. He said that there’s a population of 50,000 people in Joplin, which serves a population of 250,000 from the area on a daily basis.
“If it’s in the area and it’s their problem, then that becomes Joplin’s problem immediately,” Stanley said. “I encourage us to adopt a four-for-four practice on how we’re going to all partner together to be COVID responsible."
Pekarek said the Joplin Health Department, other regional departments and area partners are working hard on case investigations and contact tracing. Access Family Care is assisting the department with contact tracing, and Ozark Center makes calls daily to those in quarantine, he added.
“We continue to work with the schools on planning for their reopening plans in the fall,” he said. “That’s not something we can wait to the last minute to do, so we continue to work with Joplin Schools and other schools in the area on those planning activities. I’m sure you’ll be hearing more about that from the schools in the not-too-distant future. We also work with the state Department of Health on a daily basis. Of course, they’re heavily involved in investigation cases in long-term care facilities. We also have a regular communication with the hospitals from an operational standpoint.”
Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter said the business community has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and encouraged individuals to wear masks. The Joplin Regional Airport will go back to three flights beginning today. The federal Paycheck Protection Program for businesses has been extended to Aug. 8.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Teeter said, entrepreneurship is becoming more popular, and there’s more interest in startup efforts.
“Once it begins to be safer, we’re going to finally launch our One Million Cups series,” he said of the chamber. “One Million Cups is a weekly entrepreneurial meetup based on coffee where two entrepreneurs will tell their story to the audience. It’s an interactive session where feedback is given. We’re also launching another series called ideas on tap. That’ll be an end of work, weekly meetup at various venues where it allows entrepreneurs — a cross section of startups and tech — to mingle and talk about new projects.”
Statewide numbers
There was a total of 23,856 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,028 deaths in Missouri as of 2 p.m. Monday. That is a 7% increase in cases statewide over the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
