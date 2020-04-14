With people under orders to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, local city officials are urging residents not to mistake their toilet bowls for trash cans.
That plea is generally concentrated on sanitary wipes and whatever else people might be using if they have run out of toilet paper. Despite labels saying otherwise, there's no such thing as a "flushable" wipe, officials say.
“They are flushable in the sense that you can flush them; however, they cause issues in the sanitary sewer lines,” said Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works and operations for Joplin. “If the CEOs for these companies had to unclog the sewer lines when an issue was caused by wipes, I believe they would change their messaging.”
The wipes, when mixed and twisted together with grease that has entered the sanitary sewer line, can quickly create plugs and back up private lines into nearby homes. Wipes should be tossed into the garbage, while grease should be allowed to congeal and then thrown into the trash or poured into a cooking grease container at the city’s recycling center.
The city’s maintenance crews, Lawson said, “have to rod out the line to unplug it. We have at our disposal (sewer rodder) trucks and a (Hydrovac vacuum) truck to clean out the lines,” and the work can be labor-intensive. “We do experience issues with both wipes and grease at (Joplin’s 27) lift stations.
“The city puts a lot of resources into the sanitary sewer system, and frequent plugs or clogs can increase the workload of the maintenance teams as well as cause issues for citizens who experience backups,” Lawson said.
Flushable wipes are also a concern in nearby communities.
“People should never flush flushable wipes, despite any claims on the label,” said Cameron Alden, engineer and public works director for the city of Pittsburg, Kansas. “Only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet. Other items ... may get past the toilet but don't break down and can clog private sewer laterals, sewer mains, sewer lift station pumps, and cause issues at wastewater treatment plants.”
Their concern is simple: As the volume of items that don’t break down increases inside a sewer system, city officials will see a jump in plugged sewer mains.
“The sewer collection system is much like the post office — ‘if it fits, it ships,’” said Ken Brady, wastewater department head for the city of Neosho. “This is not a new issue. However, with the shortage or unavailability of toilet paper, the concern is that we could see an increase of toilet paper alternatives being used and flushed into the system.”
Carl Francis, Webb City administrator, said that even before the pandemic, the city was battling wipes.
Webb City recently spent an estimated $3.2 million to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, and about $700,000 of that was spent for a new bar screen, which catches things such as rags and wipes from wastewater in order to prevent pumps from clogging. About half of the clogs in the city’s private lines are caused by tree roots and people flushing items that shouldn’t be flushed, like wipes.
“If enough of them get hung up, then it will cause a blockage, and that’s when people have sewage backed into their houses,” Francis said.
If flushable wipes are a no-go when it comes to flushing, the same goes for baby wipes and makeup wipes. Other items that don't break down include tampons, sanitary napkins, Q-tips, medications, diapers, hair from brushes, dental floss, cotton balls, bandages,rags, towels, paper towels and tissues. And those are just the ordinary items they see floating in the sludge, experts say.
“There's no limit to what might be found in the system. Toys are very common. Syringes, dentures, medical bandages — the list is endless,” Brady said.
Tony Stussy, owner of Next Generation GayLen Plumbing in Joplin, said he fondly remembers a story told to him by his stepfather, who once used a hammer to dislodge a waterlogged toy block from a pipe. The piece of wood had swelled up and blocked the line.
“We’ve had everything over the years from remote controls to billfolds" plugging sewer lines, he said with a laugh. “Keys also. And Lego (toys). We’ve had several calls for those. We’ve had times where we had to take a toilet out and turn it upside down and push (stuck items) out. We are seeing some of that now. I’m sure the (local wastewater plants) are being inundated with items right now.”
Globe staff writer Kimberly Barker contributed to this report.
