On the day that the Joplin City Council is posed to take action on whether to extend the city's mask ordinance and go to the next step in the recovery plan, city officials said that Joplin's number of active COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled in a week.
Hospitalizations also are higher than last week, city officials said Monday.
Dan Pekarek, the Joplin Health Department director and assistant city manager, said Joplin had 67 residents with active cases of the virus in isolation as of Monday morning. There were 34 active cases a week ago, and 31 on Aug. 3, when the City Council rejected moving to a more permissive step on the recovery plan.
The peak number of active Joplin cases was 83 on July 6, two days before a council majority agreed to put a mask requirement in place after having earlier rejected that precaution.
Monday's case count brings the total number of cases that have occurred within the city since March to 499. There are 116 contacts of those with active cases in quarantine.
"The death number is still at 21. Thankfully we have not had any additional deaths in the last several days," Pekarek said.
When asked if the rise in cases is the result of a particular cause, Pekarek said it is community spread with no common cause that has been identified, such as socializing or not adhering to recommended precautions. He said there has been some testing in conjunction with the reopening of schools next week.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said there are three Joplin residents hospitalized with the virus out of 38 COVID-19 patients in Freeman and Mercy hospitals. That number is up from 33 a week ago and 11 more than two weeks ago.
This week, Freeman has 20 patients, with eight in the ICU, and Mercy has 18, with 10 in the ICU, Stanley said.
"It is fair to say that our numbers have gone up. We know that we were doing some testing with back-to-school (activities), but that is not what that increase is. It is totally driven by community spread. So we are seeing a tangible increase in our cases," Stanley said.
About 20 residents have asked to speak to the City Council at its 6 p.m. meeting. Stanley said not all want to discuss the city's mask ordinance, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. today. But the city may see more requests from those who want to talk about the mask ordinance or recovery plan ahead of the meeting.
"I really can't speak to what City Council is going to do. I do know there will be a very detailed and thorough discussion on how we handle our reopening plan and how we address the fact that the face mask ordinance is expiring," the mayor said.
He expects extensive council discussion on those issues, saying the meeting could run until 11 p.m. or midnight.
"No matter what City Council does, we are still going to ask our citizens and everybody in the region to do those things we have asked that you do to be COVID-responsible, to be good at social distancing, to be as good as you can be at hand-washing. If you're sick, don't go out in public. Don't touch your face, and if you can't maintain social distancing, we think you should wear a mask. We think a mask is part of the solution," the mayor said.
Local business operators have been contacting council members, and the requests to allow the mask ordinance to expire and/or move forward with the recovery plan as of Monday morning were more than those who favor extending the mask requirement.
Joplin is still in the second step of a multiphased reopening from the virus, which first struck here in March. It restricts capacity in businesses, most to 50%. The restriction includes personal services such as beauty salons and barber shops as well as churches and restaurants. It limits mass gatherings to below 50 people.
Step three allows for further reopening, though social distancing would be emphasized in all places and people would have to focus on personal protection through hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and self-isolation if any symptoms occur.
It would remove occupancy restrictions for businesses, including personal services such as salons, though they must continue to practice social distancing. Occupancy restrictions also would be removed from churches, restaurants and theaters.
It also specifies that schools could reopen while requiring that physical distancing and use of personal protection strategies should be followed as fully as possible.
