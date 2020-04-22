Efforts by Joplin area residents to abide by stay-at-home restrictions and social distancing seem to be working, city and hospital officials said Wednesday.
No new cases in Joplin have been reported for several days, Joplin's mayor, Gary Shaw, said.
He said he understands that people are anxious to see businesses open again and to resume their usual activities, but the city must be cautious not to reopen too quickly to prevent further outbreak.
"If you'll remember, we are a regional city, and we're thankful for that," he said. "We have people from all the counties around us that come here to work, to buy at the essential places that are open and for medical treatment," and there are more cases in some of the areas around Joplin. "We have to take that into consideration."
Gov. Mike Parson has said that businesses will be allowed to reopen May 4.
"We're anxiously awaiting a reopening plan from Gov. Parson to help show what that might look like for the Joplin community," said Nick Edwards, Joplin's city manager.
"We need to make sure we are following all the recommendations that (the health department director) has shared with you on social distancing and hand washing because while Joplin may be having a good experience, we know there are communities in the area that aren't having such a good experience," he said.
While the mayor has expressed support for residents to continue preventive measures, on Wednesday he also commended local businesses and plants have been making donations of snacks and supplies for health care workers and others, and supporting front-line people in the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
"I want to thank you all for doing this," the mayor said. "That's kind of the Joplin way. We take care of one another and look out for one another."
Dan Pekarek, the city's health director, said, "As the mayor indicated, the good news is we don't have any new cases since we last spoke," on Monday.
The person who had experienced the city's seventh COVID-19 case has now left isolation, "so all seven of our cases here in Joplin have recovered," Pekarek said.
There is still one Joplin resident under quarantine who is being monitored with daily tests.
Calls to the Joplin COVID-19 Call Center for residents to check symptoms decreased again on Tuesday, according to Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health Systems. She said there were 56 calls, down from 77 the previous day. She also said there have been no new positive results from the tests that have been done.
Building pace strong
Bryan Wicklund, the city's chief building official, said throughout the virus outbreak, building has continued at a strong pace as reflected in the city's pace of issuing building permits and conducting inspections.
Those who have a project they want to start may send the application via email to building — inspector@joplinmo.org. Inspections also can be requested using that email address or by calling 417-624-0820, ext. 1521.
Inspections are done the day after requests are made.
"I just want to assure everybody that we are working very hard on our part to keep your projects moving and get the inspections done," Wicklund said.
People with questions about building permits or inspections also may send it to that email address, Wicklund said.
Chamber update
An additional $310 billion has been allocated to the Paycheck Protection Program for forgivable loans administered by the Small Business Adminstration to small businesses to pay employees through the national health emergency.
"For those who were unable to get their application through on time before the appropriation ran last time, it will soon be a go time," said Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. "Get with your bankers on the timing of the next wave to get that loan application in."
Another program available through the SBA is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance, which provides up to $10,000 to businesses with a temporary need, Teeter said.
Commented
