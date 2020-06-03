Joplin residents, small-business owners and nonprofits are being asked by the city to take a survey regarding their needs resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak that can be used to seek funding for them.
"With the assistance of Guidehouse, which has been our disaster recovery contractor, and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, we will be conducting a needs assessment determining what needs we have out there as a result of COVID-19," said Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, on Wednesday at a City Hall briefing.
"The purpose is to try to find funding to address those needs, but first we have to conduct the assessment," Bolander said.
That will be done through the use of the survey that will be available today through Friday, June 12. The survey can be found on the city's website at www.joplinmo.org by clicking on the COVID-19 link at the top of the main webpage. Copies that can be filled out by hand will be available in the lobby of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., next to the information desk there.
Residents who have had trouble paying rent or mortgage payments because of the loss of a job or other factors related to the virus pandemic, small businesses that had to shut down or are experiencing a slowdown because of the virus, and nonprofits that are being asked to provide more assistance to clients are asked to take the survey.
Bolander said the survey is short and requires only basic information.
The City Council last month approved a contract with Guidehouse to conduct the assessment.
Guidehouse has been the city's consultant in the use of $158 million in federal disaster recovery grants for the 2011 tornado. The COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a state and federal emergency.
"As we learned through using those (tornado) disaster funds, it is complex," Bolander told the council last month. "The grants have so many rules and regulations you have to meet, and if you make a mistake, you have to pay them back," and Guidehouse can lead city officials through the details of state and federal funding provisions for the virus outbreak.
Several federal agencies and extensive legislation are involved in federal government assistance for the virus. There is $2 trillion available in the federal coronavirus relief bill to address the economic and public health costs of the pandemic.
