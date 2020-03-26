NEOSHO, MO - Royce Jo Thompson, 82, a former J.C. Penney sales associate, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery, Rogers, AR.
CHETOPA, KS - Betty Ann Harreld, 88, of Chetopa KS, passed away March 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Betty's service and celebration of life scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at United Methodist Church in Chetopa,
RIVERTON, KS - Patty J. Sterbenz, 75, a retired school teacher, passed way Friday, March 20, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
