These days, Joe Jasper's typical morning routine includes a 7 a.m. wake-up alarm, a healthy breakfast, a quick Twitter login, and then a one- to two-hour workout from the comfort of his front yard or living room.
The Joplin High School sophomore, like many of his athletics peers, has maintained an active lifestyle despite the current limitations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed schools throughout the state. Workouts with teammates on school grounds have been replaced by individual workouts at home. And that's forced Jasper, his teammates and coaches to find new ways to maintain a consistent regimen to stay in shape, including the use of technology and social media.
"It can be hard to keep yourself motivated and on track when you are basically stuck at home by yourself," said Jasper, a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams. "So figuring out ways to stay connected with your teammates and coaches is important. They can push you and keep you motivated."
Thanks to the creativity of Joplin High School coaches — including Joe Jasper's father, head football coach Curtis Jasper — athletes are taking to Twitter and various mobile applications to stay connected and fit.
Each week, Joplin High School football players receive alerts from their coaches via an application called Remind to notify them of their workout assignments. The players then complete their daily workouts at home, taking video or photos of portions of their sessions to be shared on Twitter. Athletes in sports other than football have also shared their own workout clips and pictures.
"Seeing those videos and pictures of your teammates on Twitter helps because you see they're doing what they need to do to get better as well," Joe Jasper said. "It just helps keep everyone together even though we can't physically be in the same place."
Curtis Jasper, whose Twitter handle is @PureZone49, has tweeted or retweeted nearly 200 photo and video submissions of athletes working out since March 24. He's also posted speed training and body weight exercises put together by his assistant coaches, Brandon Taute and Alan Linden, on a weekly basis.
"The week after spring break, our coaching staff brainstormed to figure out what we could do to stay connected to our kids and help them improve," Curtis Jasper said. "The point is to motivate them to approach each day with a purpose, keep moving and keep improving.
"The kids have bought in to the idea. It's been encouraging and inspiring, I think, to see the number of pictures and videos being submitted by not just our football kids but other sports as well."
Similar means to stay connected with athletes have been taken by high school coaches at neighboring schools.
Neosho athletes are taking advantage of an application called Rack Performance to stay on top of home training regimens provided by their coaches, according to Neosho High School football head coach Leon Miller. The school's athletics department also created a Twitter account — @WildcatWorkouts — to offer daily calisthenic workouts for students who don't have access to weights or workout equipment.
"I really wasn't too familiar with social media or any of the applications that are available to the kids, but I'm starting to understand how useful these tools can be at a time like this," Miller said. "About a week ago, my coaching staff and I started putting videos and different things online — anything to encourage the kids to keep training and stay moving. I've been happy to hear that those efforts are paying off."
On March 27, the Carthage football team announced via Twitter the start of a home training program for athletes in all sports at the high school. Kids participating in football, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, track and field and even the school band have taken part in the program over the past two weeks. The account — @carthagefball — has tweeted or retweeted over 50 individual workout clips since the regimen began.
"I think you're starting to see that trend almost everywhere where coaches are using social media and technology as communication and training tools," Curtis Jasper said. "The idea is that it encourages good habits and a healthy lifestyle."
