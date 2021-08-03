Dr. Charles Bentlage, of Freeman Health System, said that he understands that people have a variety of reasons for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination. On Tuesday, he urged those people to rethink their objections.
“Whatever your reason has been for not getting vaccinated up to this point, please reconsider,” Bentlage said. “Major decisions we make in life are made after we’ve weighed the risks against the benefits. In the case of the COVID vaccine, the benefits obviously far exceed the risk.”
A group of community leaders including city, school, college and university officials, health care personnel, faith leaders and other stakeholders held a news conference Tuesday announcing their support of vaccination efforts and encouraging people who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination to do so.
The event featured one of the largest collections of such groups at one time. Highlighting the region’s lower vaccination rates and crowded hospitals amidst the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, they encouraged people to get the vaccination in order to protect themselves, their families and their communities.
“There were a lot of groups working on different projects,” said Krista Stark, one of the collaboration’s organizers. “But there hadn’t yet been something that pulled them all together.”
During the event, organizers announced a testing clinic and a vaccine clinic for Thursday. COVID-19 testing will be done from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roxy Event Center, located at 102 S. Joplin Ave. A vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Access Family Care, located at 530 S. Maiden Lane. Both events are free to members of the public.
Tuesday’s event featured Phil Cook, superintendent of Carl Junction schools, speaking about how the delta variant has forced school districts across the region to pause plans for returning completely to normal. Several school districts will soon announce policies and procedures for the upcoming school year focused on limiting the spread.
Noting that schools have already handled a full year of working with prevention protocols and policies, Cook said the vaccination provides an important change for schools dealing with the coronavirus.
“Those layers we had in place last year will most likely be in place this year,” Cook said. “But there’s one layer that wasn’t there last August that’s there this year, and that’s vaccination.”
Speakers also included pediatricians from Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin Clinic director Dr. Tracy Godfrey, Access Family Care CEO Don McBride, Joplin council member Keenan Cortez, and Paul Teverow, who represented the Joplin Interfaith Alliance.
Stark said that volunteers with the collaboration will be recording messages and statements from Joplin small-business owners for future messaging campaigns.
Organized chiefly by Stark, executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, and K.J. McDonald, a Joplin organizing director for Missouri Health Care for All, the event was not intended as a political event. Stark said Tuesday’s event featured many more Republicans than Democrats.
The collaboration has extended invitations to Republican elected officials and leaders for help in sharing its message, Stark said.
