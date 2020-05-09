LAMAR, Mo. — Amber Stout, a student studying social work at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, wants to make sure area children in need have access to the makings of a memorable birthday party.
Stout said she chose to focus the efforts of her senior social work project on the Celebrating Birthdays program, a collaboration between Girl Scout troop No. 70082 and the Lamar Elks lodge No. 2800. The program serves kids in Barton, Cedar, Dade and Vernon counties, providing celebration packages filled with cake-making supplies, decorations, birthday cards, gifts and more.
The idea for Celebrating Birthdays was developed two years ago after a particularly tough season in Stout's family.
"My daughter, Scarlet, almost didn't get a birthday a few years ago when money was tight," Stout said. "Thanks to my personal community, she was able to have a nice birthday. She put on a brave face, but you knew it upset her, and she ended up wanting to make sure no other kid had to go through that."
Scarlet, now 11, shared her concerns with friends in her Girl Scout troop. With guidance from Stout and support from the Lamar Elks lodge, the Celebrating Birthdays program soon began.
Project volunteers each month receive lists of children in need from case workers and supervisors at area family services offices who have a direct line into which families could use a helping hand, Stout said. Thanks to community donations and annual grants obtained from the Elks National Foundation, the program was able to deliver birthday packages to 124 families in 2019 at a budget of about $4,000.
Stout estimates those totals will be exceeded in 2020 as this year's needs could soar because of COVID-19 closures and unemployment rates.
Each package costs about $35 to create and is assembled at monthly wrapping parties before being delivered. The gatherings are currently suspended to ensure safety during social distancing requirements, but Stout hopes they'll be able to reconvene in June.
Most families who receive Celebrating Birthdays packages are foster families and those in emergency situations.
"Birthdays are important to little kids and even teenagers, and a lot of these kids are in positions where they may not get a birthday if these things aren't provided," Stout said.
Monetary donations are always being accepted at the Celebrating Birthdays Facebook page or through Venmo. Donations of supplies such as wrapping paper, gift bags, white cake mix, rainbow sprinkles and gifts can be arranged by calling 417-214-1772.
Stout said the group is also always in need of creative ideas.
"They're a bunch of Girl Scouts," Stout said, laughing, "so they have no idea what a teenage boy likes."
Stout calls it a small service that she hopes will continue to expand in both reach and impact.
"We want to make sure every child gets to celebrate their special day, even when money is tight," she said. "It makes them happy and lets them know people do care."
