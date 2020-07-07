COLUMBUS, Kan. — City hall in Columbus, Kansas will be closed until further notice because of staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The city made the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page.
Because of the closure, the city has extended the due date for water bills until Aug. 3. The city will not disconnect for non-payment and no penalties will be assessed this month, according to the statement. Payments can be dropped off in the drive-through drop box.
Other services will remain available:
• Water leaks, new service requests, disconnections and water service emergencies can be handled by calling 620-429-1038 between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m., or by emailing cityclerk@columbusks.gov.
• Non-emergency police and animal control requests for service can be made at 620-429-1332 or 620-429-3992.
• VIN inspections can be requested by parking in front of city hall, calling 620-429-1332 and waiting for an inspector.
Details: www.columbusks.gov.
