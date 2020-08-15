Communities across the region are wrestling with whether to hold annual fall festivals that date back decades in the face of a virus that thrives on crowds and close socialization.
Some, such as Mount Vernon's Apple Butter Makin’ Days in October, have already been canceled. Others, such as Chief Sarcoxie Days in Sarcoxie and Gem City Days in Diamond, both scheduled for next month, are continuing with modifications.
And organizers of perhaps the area's largest fall festival — Carthage’s 54th annual Maple Leaf Festival — are struggling to decide whether to have the weeklong event, which culminates in a parade that traditionally attracts crowds of tens of thousands.
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Maple Leaf, is still taking entries for the parade, scheduled this year for Saturday, Oct. 17, President Mark Elliff said. Entries for other events slated for Oct. 10-17 are available at carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf.
Elliff said a decision on whether to hold the event in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic will be made in a few weeks.
“The Chamber of Commerce executive board will be making the final determination on all of Maple Leaf on Sept. 1," he said. "Until the board meets, that’s all I can say right now.”
The parade typically lasts about two hours, attracts more than 150 entries from across the region and draws thousands of people to the sidewalks around the square, along Grant Street to the south and then along Grand Avenue on its way to its finish at Carthage Junior High School at the corner of Centennial and River streets. Crowds there would be difficult to social distance.
Elliff said the Maple Leaf Committee has been in discussion with Roger Williams, Carthage's emergency management director, and the Jasper County Health Department about social distancing and working to make the festival as safe as possible, but he declined to elaborate.
If the parade were canceled, it wouldn’t be the first time. Elliff said the parade was canceled once in the 1980s because of an approaching severe thunderstorm.
But the decision would have a significant effect on a community already reeling from the cancellation of August's Marian Days, a religious festival hosted by the Vietnamese Catholic fathers at the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer that attracts crowds of 100,000 people or more.
“It’s a big decision, and that’s why we’re looking at all aspects of this,” Elliff said. “People plan their life around Maple Leaf and Marian Days. One is a religious event and one is more a community celebration, but there is still the emotional ties to those events. They’re big events.”
Apple Butter Makin' Days
The Mount Vernon Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it was cancelling Apple Butter Makin’ Days, an event that typically attracts tens of thousands of people to the Lawrence County seat. This year’s festival would have been held Oct. 9-11.
“We really have been, in depth, looking at every possible way to keep our festival on for the last eight weeks,” said Pam Dudley, the chamber's executive director. “We spent a lot of time talking with the health department. Each week, we would agree to some new change, like (canceling) the parade because of the influx of people it brings all at one time, then the next week they would come up with a new thing, like no tables and chairs. Each week, it just got to be more and more — it was impossible at the end.”
Dudley said plans were complicated when area churches and not-for-profits started withdrawing their food vending tents from the event because they couldn’t get enough volunteers to staff them.
Then area manufacturers and school officials came to her with concerns about the possible spread of the virus.
“And I can see it," she said. "Like on a production line, if one person got sick and brought it in and closed a whole production line down, our corporations, our manufacturing companies would really have a hard time recovering from that.”
Smaller festivals
As big festivals wrestle with their decisions, several smaller communities in the area are going ahead with theirs:
• Gem City Days in Diamond, slated for Saturday, Sept. 12, will continue as planned, said Colleen Holland, event coordinator. The number of people who attend doesn’t compare with the Maple Leaf Festival or Apple Butter Makin’ Days, so she believes social distancing will be easier, she said.
“We will post signs encouraging the use of masks and social distancing,” Holland said. “So many things have been canceled in area communities this year that I think we need some kind of normalcy.”
• Jasper Days, slated for Saturday, Sept. 19, has been trimmed from a two-day event with a parade and vendors to a block party with movies in Jasper City Park at the west end of Grand Avenue, said Sue Shumard, an organizer.
Shumard said the city held a community movie event in the park last weekend, and it was well received.
“We’ll only have it in the evening, and it’s going to be very, very, very much community-oriented,” Shumard said. “It’ll be kind of concentrated, but we'll emphasize social distancing with your group, your family. Masks will be recommended but we’re not going to require them.”
• Chief Sarcoxie Days, slated for Thursday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 13, will also continue but with modifications.
Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett said the traditional parade on Saturday, Sept. 12, has been canceled, and other events have been modified to encourage social distancing. The modified calendar of events is available on the event’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.