LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Ambulance District has launched a community assistance program to deliver essential food and household goods, prescription medications and needed medical supplies to senior citizens, residents with disabilities, veterans and other high-risk individuals.
The program is intended to help those who are unable to go to the story or pharmacy and to support social distancing guidelines.
Barton County residents who need this service should call the ambulance district at 417-682-3513 during regular business hours. The ambulance district also will accept monetary donations or nonperishable goods for the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.