A group of community leaders including city, school, college and university officials, health care personnel, faith leaders and other stakeholders have announced their support of vaccination efforts and are encouraging people who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination to do so.
The collaborative will offer free drive-up COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Roxy Event Center, 102 S. Joplin Ave. Look for direction signs.
A free Moderna vaccination clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Access Family Care, 530 S. Maiden Lane. Information will be available on-site for individuals who need a second Pfizer shot or who are looking for a Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12-16.
Members of the community collaborative will be at both events to encourage residents to get tested and vaccinated.
