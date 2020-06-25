Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, children and young adults with developmental disabilities in Jasper and Newton counties will be able to have their day in the sun as Community Support Services of Missouri moves forward with its summer camp program next month.
The organization, 2312 Annie Baxter Ave. in Joplin, offers a variety of supportive programs to children and adults with development disabilities and those with special health or medical needs, as well as assistant services for individuals of all ages. Programs include community living services, behavioral fitness, case management, residential services, early childhood and more.
The camp is for individuals in Jasper and Newton counties who are 6 to 21 years old. Community Support Services has hosted its summer camp program for several decades and doesn’t plan on canceling because it’s too important to campers in the area, said Eryn Miller, a coordinator with the organization.
“Even with everything going on this year, we still want to provide opportunities for our individuals because they don’t always get these opportunities, so we think it’s a critical event for them to have,” Miller said. “This allows them to still participate in the things that they’re used to, have that routine and consistent schedule. It gives them a sense of normalcy. We feel like this is something that our individuals really need, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that we're able to provide the best camp we can for them."
Activities this summer include arts and crafts, cooking classes, swimming, water games and recreational activities.
“We work on different opportunities and different social skills,” Miller said about the camp. “This year, we’re focusing on cooking, everyday living skills, physical activity, as well as water activities to keep it fun for the kids.”
Some restrictions and precautionary measures will be in place. Staff plan to follow local and federal health guidelines such as social distancing, practicing proper hand washing, checking temperatures and establishing smaller groups between campers. Masks will also be provided.
The summer camp originally started in the 1970s with families who got together and hosted it in their backyards. It has been a project of Community Support Services since the early 1980s.
Miller said the camp continues to grow to this day.
“I think the camp not only impacts their social skills, but the relationships they form with our community, and maybe not so much the impact it has on the campers, as much as our campers impact the community,” she said. “When we go out in the community, a lot of people don’t understand the group we work with, so it’s really brought awareness to our individuals because we’re forming those relationships in the community."
