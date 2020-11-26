Usually Cheri Scheerer, of Joplin, drives to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for Thanksgiving to see family and participate in a large gathering. But this year, COVID-19 concerns kept her home. She was one of hundreds on Thursday who were grateful for a meal prepared by volunteers at First United Methodist Church.
"This is a real blessing for me," Scheerer said. "I've never been in this spot before. I've always been at big family gatherings, cooking big meals. But I didn't feel safe this year. This is a real blessing from God."
Although the pandemic altered many Thanksgiving traditions and plans, volunteers found ways Thursday to provide meals for the community, keeping traditions of service intact at the church as well as at the Jasper-Newton Corps of the Salvation Army.
Judy Koller and her family, including two grown children, make a tradition of helping to serve the meal every year. On Thursday she was part of an assembly line at the church, placing green beans next to turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing in to-go containers held by other volunteers.
"I think it's great that the congregation could still do this," Koller said. "Even in the pandemic, we're still serving the public."
The Rev. Marsha West Eichler said that canceling the annual event was never in doubt. Organizers made the decision in the summer to alter the church's annual dinner to a delivery-only event. This is the 22nd year the church has offered its annual Thanksgiving meal.
Volunteers with the 4-H group Busy Beavers of Newton County and congregation members, about 30 people combined, helped prepare the meal.
"We planned for about 700 meals, based on last year's participation," Eichler said. "But we have no idea what's going to happen. It's a beautiful day, so hopefully people turn out."
Originally set for 11 a.m., cars lined up about an hour in advance. Eichler and other church members started handing them out at about 10:45 a.m. It was hard for the volunteers inside boxing meals to keep up with the demand — dinners brought out 12 or 14 at a time were quickly passed out.
Shena Whitehorse picked up eight — she was one of several in line making deliveries for homebound people.
"This is something I do every year, ever since I stopped cooking," Whitehorse said. "Bless their hearts, these people are always so friendly. They have a mission, and God's behind it."
As people picked up dinners, several of them gave donations back to the church. Eichler was also able to connect with people picking up meals for other congregation members.
By the time the event wrapped up at 1 p.m., volunteers had served about 800 meals, Eichler said, with nothing going to waste.
A similar scene unfolded at the Salvation Army, where about 450 meals were prepared and served to-go.
"About the biggest change we had was not being able to feed people inside," said Lt. Marty Norris. "We still had volunteers deliver meals to the elderly and people in nursing homes."
Additionally, about 50 volunteers found their way to the kitchen, where they helped prepare, serve and deliver meals. That included kitchen lead Charlie Brown, in his 11th year of overseeing meal preparation, making sure that kitchen workers followed procedures for safe food handling.
The pandemic made this year challenging, he said — a usual source for rolls and pies was unable to make that donation this year. But friends responded to his request for help.
"I put it out on Facebook, and people helped out," Brown said. "They brought so many pies I had to plug in my deep freeze."
Norris said the day was a reminder of blessings the Salvation Army is receiving as it kicks off its annual Christmas benefit. Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers are still being sought.
