After some Joplin residents expressed strong opposition Wednesday night to a city ordinance subsequently approved by the City Council that requires masks be worn in public places and businesses, the question now is what level of cooperation can be expected.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said Wednesday night he voted against a similar measure two weeks ago for one reason — because he was concerned about how to enforce the requirement.
"I was envisioning hundreds of calls coming into police" to go into stores and locate those who did not cooperate, he said Wednesday night. "Then how do police decide how to service those calls? I just thought it was going to be a nightmare."
The ordinance states that city and law enforcement officers will act in support of businesses that need to enforce the use of masks. Enforcement would first involve educating people and giving an opportunity to comply followed by a warning and then a civil citation if necessary. The citation would require an appearance in Joplin Municipal Court and could involve a fine of up to $50, reduced Wednesday night by council action from $150.
Another reason Stanley did not approve last time is that there weren't as many cases and deaths in the Joplin region.
"We are the regional hub for this area, and we are surrounded by communities on fire with COVID, and I think our health department has done phenomenally well because we've not really had major issues (within the city) other than if you look at Spring River Christian Village," Stanley said Wednesday. The long-term living facility this week reported 13 deaths among 64 residents and employees who have contracted the illness.
Total cases, including those recovered, have mounted to more than 2,600 in the counties surrounding Joplin: Jasper, Newton, Lawrence and McDonald. There have been 19 deaths including those in Joplin.
A similar ordinance approved more than two weeks ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Joplin council member Anthony Monteleone recommended that ordinance to Joplin officials.
Lisa Thurber, spokesperson for the city of Fayetteville, said the ordinance there states that businesses will provide to customers disposable masks that have been bought and distributed by the city. The city allocated $100,000 to buy masks, she said.
Representatives of businesses pick up the free masks at a fire station located in the center of the city. The city has furthered the effort by staging outreach events at businesses around the city conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department, Thurber said.
Nearly 100,000 masks have been provided so far to about 1,000 businesses, she said.
"From what we can see, it's going really well," she said Thursday. "I think it's aspirational to hope we can get to complete compliance, but what we can see is people have more understanding of the importance of wearing the masks."
"It definitely seems to have made a difference in terms of how many people wear a mask in the city," said Alderman Matthew Petty, who proposed the city measure.
He said Arkansas and the county health departments have not shared data to help determine any statistical trend.
The Fayetteville ordinance relies on businesses to encourage cooperation or turn customers away.
"We are not going to be able to shame people into wearing a mask or ticket people into wearing one," Petty said. "In general, in the businesses where mask wearing is most important such as the grocery store, the hardware store and other places with a lot of patrons, compliance has been increasing.
"We have definitely seen an increase in rates of mask wearing. It's about making wearing a mask normal," Petty said.
Petty's advice to Joplin? Doing a mask giveaway is essential, he said.
Joplin has a similar plan to have a free distribution of masks next week in front of Memorial Hall. Final details are yet to be announced.
Joplin council member Doug Lawson said Wednesday that although he wears a mask when he goes to the grocery store, he was opposed to requiring them. He has confidence in residents, though.
"If it passes, I think Joplin will comply," Lawson said.
