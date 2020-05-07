Norma Scott knew something was wrong when a stranger, claiming to be a representative of her bank, called trying obtain her personal information.
The initial red flag? The caller didn’t have the correct spelling of her name.
“It was strange to me because they had some of my information, but not all of it was correct, and they were clearly trying to get more,” Scott said. “I thought to myself, ‘Now this doesn’t seem right. Someone’s trying to take advantage of me.’”
Scott’s suspicions were confirmed when she got a letter in the mail a few days later that informed her that a credit application in her name had been denied. Fortunately, the scammer didn’t acquire enough of her information and was ultimately unsuccessful in trying to open multiple lines of credit.
“I called my banker, and she gave me the numbers of the credit associations to call,” Scott said. “So I did, and that was the end of that. At least, that’s what I hope.”
It was just one of the countless scam attempts Scott said she has had to fend off over the phone in recent months. Nowadays, she cannot go more than a couple of days without receiving a phone call from a person who claims to be someone they’re not in an effort to manipulate her.
“We’ve had a lot of them,” she said. “They call and claim to be associated with everything from Social Security to the (Internal Revenue Service). Once you’ve gotten these calls over and over again, you just know they’re lies.”
And Scott isn’t alone. Scammers preying on the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic has started to become a trend in Southwest Missouri, according to Stephanie Garland, regional director of Better Business Bureau in Springfield.
“Scammers are taking advantage of people right now, and what they are doing is going after people’s fears,” Garland said. “With COVID-19, there are so many people who are terrified. So the Better Business Bureau is hearing from a lot of elderly people who are very concerned and taking this seriously, and scammers are seeing that they are home more and they know that they are afraid. So they find creative ways to steal their Social Security, their retirement, pension money or any money that they’ve saved up.”
Charlotte Foust, resource development specialist at Area Agency on Aging Region X in Joplin, said one scammer even showed up on the doorstep of an elderly Joplin man’s home in late April.
“First they called him and said they were a local aging office, and the gentleman who they had called thought it was us,” Foust said. “They were asking if he used a wheelchair and if he needed a wheelchair. They had originally asked for his mother, and then they called him by name without him giving his name. They knew how old he was, but we don’t know how they got that information. So they were trying to get in there and offer him some sort of medical equipment, which we do not do.”
The elderly gentleman’s family caught wind of the scam attempt before the fake medical equipment supplier arrived at his home.
“They just called him and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to be there at 9,’” Foust said. “They actually showed up like an hour early, and his family had taken him out of the home already. So he wasn’t there. They left a note on the door, saying, ‘Do not come in. Nobody’s here, and we’ve called the police.’”
Garland said she advises all people to be wary because scammers are “taking old scamming techniques and updating them with COVID-19-related twists.”
General rules to follow, according to Garland, include:
• Never pay someone via cash, check or money order.
• Pay with a credit card.
• Conduct thorough research before purchasing.
• Contact trusted organizations or people if you have questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.