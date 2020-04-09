At Connect2Culture's upcoming C2C Roundtable event, Michael Donovan, executive director of the Missouri Arts Council, will facilitate a virtual conversation about ways that arts organizations can thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Discussion topics will include five strategies for success, including how to solve creatively, remember your friends, heal your community, collaborate instead of compete and communicate with clarity.
Advance registration is required. Registration is available on the Facebook event page; by email to info@connect2culture.org; or by phone at 417-501-5550. Instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting will be sent after registration.
C2C Roundtables are an annual series of professional development programs that aim to educate, empower and connect the Joplin arts and cultural community. All leaders, supporters and advocates are welcome to attend.
Details: connect2culture.org.
