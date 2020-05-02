As their due date approached amid the pandemic, Stevie and Jesse Kinzer of Joplin began to take extra precautions.
The couple began to social distance, with Jesse only venturing out for groceries — and then only using the pickup option.
By the beginning of April, the family decided to completely self-quarantine inside their home, using a delivery service for groceries. Stevie didn’t want to risk testing positive for COVID-19 during the delivery because it would mean she would be separated from her newborn. She would spend the last weeks of her pregnancy only venturing into the regular world for solo trips to see her doctor.
Initially, doctors planned to induce Stevie’s labor April 24, during a scheduled delivery. Emerson, however had different plans.
At 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, the newest Kinzer arrived, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Because of visitor restrictions at Mercy hospitals, Emerson’s debut — including an introduction to older brother Elliott — would wait.
Restrictions on visitors would mean only Jesse would be at Stevie's side during Emerson’s birth. Once the pair entered the hospital, they were asked to stay in Stevie’s room. While the lack of visits meant extra rest, Stevie said it was difficult not having Elliott and other close family members present for their son's birth.
Because Stevie’s mom, Marsha Whitford, owns her own business, she was able to self-quarantine leading up to the birth in order to care for 3-year-old Elliott. Jesse’s parents, Tony and Kelli Kinzer, both work in the medical field, so isolation wasn’t an option.
“We did go a little stir crazy in the small room,” Stevie admitted with a laugh. “But it was nice to be able to rest.”
After a two-day hospital stay, the Kinzers took Emerson home so Elliott could meet him.
“He was so very excited,” Stevie said. “He ran out to the car and asked, ‘Did you bring my little brother home?’”
Now that her baby is at home, Stevie admits the family is taking things day by day, trying to be patient as medical officials determine the status of the pandemic.
“We want to be wise about what they are saying, but we don’t want to wait too long,” Stevie said. “He’s already getting bigger. We’re never going to get this time back with family.”
'Crazy time'
Former Joplin residents Ryan and Janelle Hurn gave birth during what Ryan calls a “pretty crazy time” in the first week of April.
The parents of Alannah, now almost 3 years old, knew what to expect during a normal delivery. A delivery during the pandemic, however, would prove extra challenging. While Alannah’s arrival included family and friends, things were different when Alyssa Jo was born. Only Dad was able to be at Mercy Hospital Springfield for the event.
During the three weeks prior to her birth, the couple self-quarantined at home, only leaving for doctors appointments. The last two weeks in March, they chose not to leave their home or have family visit.
“Janelle and I remember feeling very comfortable,” Ryan recalls of their hospital stay. “We were not in any immediate danger for exposure. Everyone was optimistic and upbeat. They really had a handle on it.”
Ryan said despite hospital restrictions, Alannah’s introduction to her sister was sweet, saying she was quite excited to meet “Baby Lyssa."
“She did well and has settled in well,” Ryan said. “If she is fussy, (Alyssa) will go over and look in the bassinet and pat her stomach saying, ‘It’s OK.’”
Since Alyssa’s arrival, only Ryan’s mother, Susan, has visited the family. She self-quarantined for two weeks before Alyssa’s birth in order to help care for Alannah. Ryan’s father, James, and Janelle’s parents, John and Judi Starchman, hope to meet the baby this week, when the family celebrates Alannah’s third birthday.
Other family members and friends have met Alyssa via Zoom and FaceTime gatherings.
“Technology has been a really big blessing,” Ryan said.
Waiting for Mya
During the weeks leading up to Mya’s arrival on Friday, April 24, Heidi and Justin Chizmar of Grove, Oklahoma, spent time hanging out with their older daughter, Eden, relishing the final few days of being the three amigos.
Heidi's pregnancy came with another worry, as well. Her leave from her job became a layoff rather than just six weeks of unpaid maternity leave.
Heidi’s worries centered around insurance and changes in income, along with fears associated with social distancing and the pending delivery of her second child. While Justin could work isolated in his office, his job was also in flux.
Heidi jokes she became the “nagging wife,” constantly reminding Justin to take precautions as he ran errands — especially if he wanted to be present at Mya’s birth.
Some differences between the two deliveries included getting swabbed for COVID-19 before her hospital admission, wearing a mask during her stay and knowing the “full family picture” with their other daughter would take place at home.
“The staff did a great job making sure we were comfortable, but when you're trying to focus on getting a baby out, the coronavirus wasn't on my mind, nor the number/type of masks or protective gear they were wearing,” Heidi said. “The staff talked about how all the precautions make a lot of the teamwork — between the staff and patient in labor/delivery — difficult, impersonal and distracting in the midst of a challenging event on its own.”
Heidi said she trusted her medical team as they balanced professional care with an ever-changing list of protocols and requirements.
“The lack of control is something we all have felt in a way throughout this event,” Heidi said. “Justin was not able to attend our last five to six appointments and ultrasounds."
Heidi was given contingency plans for a multitude of situations — such as if she needed a cesarean section, Justin would not be in the operating room. And if labor took place after hours, she would need to be temperature-checked and escorted into the hospital — with Justin coming later.
There was also a concern Justin would be restricted from the hospital until a negative COVID-19 swab test was returned. Because of this, Heidi’s doctors decided to schedule the birth. It also allowed the couple to schedule care for Eden because she would not be allowed to be at the hospital.
So 48 hours before delivery, Heidi was swabbed for the virus. After the negative results were returned, she was able to enter the hospital through the emergency room entrance. Justin entered the hospital at the same time, and the pair were escorted to the women's health department 24 hours before the scheduled induction.
Eden met her little sister for the first time, along with her grandparents, viewing Mya through the hospital window. The family went home 25 hours after Mya's arrival.
Heidi said women often seek to control/manage chaos and prevent disaster, but COVID-19 brings about a new set of challenges.
“When we lose control or feel like there's no rational or reason or answer, we have to recall that we are not sovereign and all-knowing,” Heidi said. “We simply love and do our best to serve those we love by giving ourselves, and know that we won't always be able to be the answer or the fix or the Band-Aid that makes all things better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.