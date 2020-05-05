NEVADA, Mo. — After shifting to online and alternate instruction methods in mid-March, Cottey College has announced a return to in-person classes for the fall semester.
College administrators will spend the summer "working diligently" to prepare for various scenarios in order to smoothly transition students, faculty and staff into the semester.
"We know that some things will be out of our control and situations might change, but we are currently planning and directing all our efforts to bringing everyone safely back to campus," President Jann Weitzel said.
