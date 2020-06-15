Joplin will stay the course on the city's COVID-19 recovery plan, the City Council agreed on Monday night.
After hearing a recommendation from the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department that the city not abandon restrictions in the plan, the council voted 9-0 on a motion by Councilman Doug Lawson.
"I am one that has resisted any shutdown" in the beginning, Lawson said. After going around feeling it had not affected him and then seeing the jump in numbers the last two weeks, "my suggestion is we continue (staying on the plan) at least until the next meeting," he said. He made a motion to that effect that was seconded by Councilwoman Diane Reid-Adams.
That means businesses and restaurants must continue the restrictions of the capacity of customers that can be allowed at one time.
The decision was made after the assistant health director, Ryan Talken, said he believes Joplin is not just seeing an increase in cases because of more testing.
Councilman Gary Shaw asked if the percentage of increase is consistent with the increase in testing.
"I'm conflicted because I see the need to be safe," he said, but also the governor is opening the state today and businesses here will want to fully open.
Talken said looking at the numbers since May 1 the city is seeing a higher percentage of positives from the tests.
"We're getting more positives on roughly the same amount of tests run."
"Do you feel this a spike?" Shaw asked. He said Health Director Dan Pekarek had previously said the city did not want to see a spike in cases because the spread of the virus could then become uncontrollable.
"Yes, I'm looking at a spike," Talken said. "We are climbing. As far as not being able to control it, that's a different statement. I think we can. I think if people come back and everybody gets on board again, I think we can flatten it."
Asked by Shaw if his recommendation was to stay on the recovery plan for the next two weeks, Talken said that it is his recommendation.
Talken was asked by the council what is responsible for the uptick in cases.
"It probably comes down to human behavior as people get back together," after stay-at-home restrictions were released and summer activities started. "Increased testing could play some role in that. Mostly it's people coming together," Talken said.
"People are fatigued" from following social distancing protocols and taking the other precautions that health and government leaders have emphasized as a way to control the spread of the infection.
"We have got to get everybody to realize this is real," Talken said of the spike.
Councilman Chuck Copple said that governor's plan does call for each community to make its own decision on whether it needs COVID-19 restrictions based on the local situation.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the city has the autonomy to make that decision even though the state plan allows the lifting of restrictions today.
In another discussion, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, presented a report on city finances as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
General fund revenues that pay for city personnel and operating costs could be down about $1 million, but city spending will be reduced by about $2.5 million, Haase said, based on projections.
Reasons are that the city saved money in the general fund when the Proposition B half-cent sales tax went into effect in April to fund police and fire pension fund costs.
As a means to recoup the losses in revenue, which are largely due to a reduction in interest payments the city usually receives, city department heads have agreed to put on hold some purchases until the city sees whether there will be more adverse economic effects from the COVID-19 shutdown and resulting unemployment.
Haase outlined $7.3 million worth of items and projects that can be placed on hold. She said that if there isn't much more revenue lost, those items can be done next fiscal year.
