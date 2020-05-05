On the second day into Joplin's COVID-19 recovery plan, the City Council spent more than two hours discussing whether it should grant changes sought for bars and baseball.
Support for the owner of a long-established lounge on South Main Street persuaded the Joplin City Council on Tuesday night to amend its plan to allow bars to reopen.
Judy Petty, who has been the owner of Frank's Lounge at 2112 S. Main St. for 55 years, spoke to the council to question why her business and those like hers should be forced to remain closed.
"I have supported and enjoyed this town," she said. "I was born here, and I have all the respect and everything for the council and for the city. But what I don't understand is why I cannot open when the bars that have food can open, when restaurants are open — I went to one today, and it was wonderful."
Bars where at least 20% of the establishment's income is from the sale of food were allowed to reopen on Monday with other businesses and restaurants when the city's reopening plan went into effect. Restaurants could reopen dining rooms if they observed social distancing in the seating arrangements and did not seat more than six at a table.
But those that sell only beer and liquor were prohibited from opening this week under the recovery plan passed by the council April 29.
"I have a right to make a living," Petty said. "I have a right to see my friends that come to that lounge. The people who come to that lounge are my family, my extended family. And this is why I think I should be open."
Councilman Keenan Cortez asked what her establishment would look like if it were arranged to comply with restrictions similar to the restaurants.
"We have a long bar with stools," she said. "Every third stool we could have a customer. She added that her tables could seat four or six people. "It's not hard to do," she said. "It's just rearranging the furniture. Our customers understand. They are good people. I just don't understand why this is not allowed."
She said it is already the practice for her and her staff to sanitize all the furnishings and restrooms with bleach water.
The council asked the health director, Dan Pekarek, to explain why bars were kept from opening.
"At the time that we were drafting this plan, we were looking across the country, looking at the president's reopening plan, and everything we saw suggested the bars be closed at least in the first phase of reopening. There was a lot of other guidance" on that, the health director said, "because it's the socialization that goes on in bars."
Petty was backed by a number of people in the audience, including a nearby businessman, Dr. Ben Leavens of Main Street Pet Care, located about two blocks north of Frank's Lounge.
Leavens said it was disturbing to see others open. "I don't think you can treat bars differently," he said. "Judy is a pillar of the community. I hope you will reconsider this ordinance."
"I know it's day two (of reopening), but there wasn't a lot of notice" last week when the city introduced the plan at a special meeting of the council, Leavens said.
Mayor Gary Shaw said that although he does not go to bars, "I still respect them and I am the mayor of the bars, so when this issue came up (last week), I was uncomfortable with it because we were putting one of our businesses in a different category."
He said that he also respects the knowledge and reliability of the city's health director, who was influential in forming the plan, "so I didn't pursue it."
Council member Doug Lawson, a retired Freeman Hospital chaplain, said that when he worked at the hospital, Frank's Lounge was one of the most popular places for hospital employees to go after work.
He made a motion, seconded by Cortez, to amend the plan to allow bars to open using the same restrictions as restaurants. Council members voted 6-3 to approve the motion. Those dissenting were Taylor Brown, Anthony Monteleone and Ryan Stanley.
Council members also heard requests from baseball tournament organizers Bobby Landis and Mike Greninger seeking amendments to plans developed by city staff to allow youth league play starting this month on the city's fields, including the Joplin Athletic Complex and Joe Becker Stadium.
Landis asked the city to amend capacity limits at the Joplin Athletic Complex to exclude players. That would allow 200 visitors to watch the games. He explained that for social distancing, visitors could bring chairs and sit along the fences rather than in the bleachers.
If players were included in the count, there could only be about 70 visitors for the teams expected to play in the games.
Landis and Greninger also asked that a rule limiting the teams to those within 50 miles of Joplin be extended to within 75 or 100 miles.
The council agreed to allow the 200 visitors but did not extend the distance because of concerns about attracting visitors from areas with higher numbers of COVID-19 cases than Joplin.
