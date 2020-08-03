An attempt to move to a more permissive step in the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak failed Monday night when elimination of social distancing was proposed.
The council discussed the possibility of moving the city into step 3 of the second phase of the plan. The plan has four phases with several steps in each phase. Going to the next step would have removed occupancy restrictions on businesses and restaurants that have kept them at 50% capacity since May, but physical distancing would remain.
Councilman Gary Shaw made the motion to move to step 3 without physical distancing in restaurants. Councilman Doug Lawson seconded the motion. But it failed 6-2 with Shaw and Lawson providing the two "yes" votes.
The council had held a discussion with the city's health director and assistant city manager, Dan Pekarek, about whether it was time to move forward as the result of a drop in active virus cases and hospitalizations.
During the discussion, Shaw said it was time to move forward because "we're killing our economy; this has been serious."
Shaw said business and restaurant owners asked him to do something to loosen the restrictions.
"I think it's time," he said. "There are churches that still are not open. There are restaurants about to go under." He said he was no longer getting calls about the city's mask requirement adopted July 8. Calls to him were instead about the capacity restrictions in the recovery plan.
Business owners told him, "'We're going under. We need help now.'"
The health director had said that some restaurant operators had asked city officials if they could put plexiglass shields between booths rather than leaving alternating booths open to maintain a physical separation.
Shaw said he thought the cost of that would further harm small restaurants that lost money because of the reduced occupancy.
"It's time for us to move on as far as I'm concerned," he said. "I would love to see us do something because our businesses are hurting so badly. It's time to let them open up and have their businesses full."
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said President Donald Trump's reopening plan keeps social distancing in it up through step 3, which correlates with the city's step 3. He said he would not open up precautions further than what the national leadership recommends at this stage of pandemic recovery.
Pekarek said that local virus cases had dropped from 78 on July 8 when the mask ordinance was approved to 25 cases on Monday. Earlier in the day at a city briefing, the number of active cases was reported at 31, but the number dropped during the day to 25 as people could be released from isolation, the council was told.
Monteleone asked Pekarek what he believes caused the reduction in cases.
Pekarek said the Joplin area experienced what he called "a dramatic regional increase" right before the July 8 mask vote that was the result of outbreaks in regional meat processing plants.
"After it moved through that and we got that under control, the cases dropped off dramatically because some of Joplin's cases were related to the regional cases.
"What percentage (of drop) is related to the mask ordinance I don't know," he said. "It's impossible for me to know because we had that blip we brought under control about the same time as we passed the ordinance."
Asking how important is it to stay with a mask requirement with schools reopening this month, Pekarek said, "I think it's very important. We just don't have a lot tools to fight this until we get a vaccine." The tools for curbing infections include wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home for those who get sick, he said.
"There is more and more information coming out that if two people are wearing masks it does reduce transmission," he added.
He said that going from step 2 to step 3 removed the the 50% occupancy limits on most businesses but that they would still be expected to do social distancing.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked Pekarek what negative effects there could be from allowing restaurants to return to full capacity without shielding or screening between booths or tables.
"Every bit of increased interaction increases the chance for transmission" of the virus, the health director said.
He said he understood the concerns of bar and restaurant operators, but "you've seen those stories from across the nation where there is a party at a bar and then you have an outbreak — it's all about how much transmission may or may not occur from that situation."
Shaw's motion followed a motion by Lawson to move to step 3 effective Monday, Aug. 10, as written in the plan with no changes to any of the restrictions in the step. That motion died because it did not receive a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.