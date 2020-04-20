Joplin's stay-at-home ordinance will be extended through May 3, the Joplin City Council agreed Monday night.
Mayor Gary Shaw told council members the Joplin order was set to expire a week before the latest extension of a state order made by Gov. Mike Parson.
"I would imagine we would want to extend ours to align with his," he said. "Are you in agreement with that?"
All council members agreed.
Joplin and the state put in place orders on April 3, but the city's was issued first and was a week shorter than the state's. City officials last week extended the order to match the state's, but within days, the governor said he was lengthening the restrictions into next month.
In other action, the council also agreed to terminate the historically large Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Finance District, a move that came about more than 13 years early.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, told the council that being able to dissolve the district so early was largely the result of higher than expected economic activity taxes within the 3,100 acres designated to provide funding for tornado redevelopment projects. Economic activity taxes include sales and property taxes.
She said those taxes generated more revenue than even the best-case scenario estimated in 2012 when the district was being considered. That enabled the early payoff of bonds sold to finance the projects, which included housing for low-income seniors and veterans, construction of a new Joplin Public Library, and the acquisition of land to be sold for development projects.
The Joplin Redevelopment Corp., a city board, spent about $9.5 million buying land for use by the city for projects such as the library, the housing projects and sale to developers.
In a second vote, the council ended the redevelopment agreement with the JRC as well with a unanimous vote on a motion by council member Phil Stinnett.
The early payoff saved $8 million, which the mayor said he favored.
Councilman Keenan Cortez thanked Haase for her work on the TIF financials.
In other action, the council approved a resolution to file plans with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as required for use of the city's Community Development Block Grant Program (Entitlement) funding and the Joplin Consortium HOME Investment Partnership Program for fiscal years 2020 to 2024 and implementation of the plans.
City planning and development director Troy Bolander and planner Tom Walters explained the purpose of the programs and the budget for spending the funds.
The city is to receive $592,949 in CDBG Entitlement funds and $501,439 in HOME Consortium funds.
Among the goals for the use of the money are to provide safe and affordable housing projects. The city will spend some of the money to build four to six new houses that can be bought by low-income residents. There also is money allocated to rehab four houses for low-income owners who could not otherwise afford repairs to keep their houses in a safe condition.
Cortez asked if any of the money would be used on Langston Hughes-Broadway.
Walters said there is money set aside for repairs in the East Town neighborhood, though not specifically on Broadway. About $332,360 is designated for those repairs. The city has been working for several years on street, sidewalk and stormwater drainage repairs in the neighborhood.
A public hearing on the plans preceded the council action.
Tammy Walker, director of Community Development for the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, testified at the hearing that money provided by the HUD programs is used to assist the Homeless Coalition provide services to the homeless and other low-income residents.
About 20 local organizations and nonprofits cooperate on that work through the coalition. The ESC is the lead organization and does much of the planning for coalition needs and services, such as providing housing as it becomes available to people who are homeless.
In other action, the council authorized:
• A contract for $366,475 with Asbell Excavating & Trucking Inc. for the construction of a project in the area of 27th Street and Anderson Avenue to build streets, sidewalks, stormwater drains and other improvements for a residential area that has been built since the tornado.
• A purchase of fire department extrication equipment from Jon’s Mid-America Fire Apparatus at a cost of $112,554. That equipment includes tools such as Jaws of Life, cutters and shredders to rescue people from vehicle accidents.
• A contract for $144,266 with Motorola Solutions Inc. for communications services and maintenance of equipment used for emergency services.
