Results of an impact-assessment survey identifying needs that arose in the Joplin and area cities from the COVID-19 outbreak were outlined for the Joplin City Council during a work session on Monday night.
Businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents were asked in June to fill out a survey about how they were affected from the economic slowdown related to the pandemic.
The city contracted for the survey with Guidehouse, a disaster recovery consulting group.
Dami Kehinde, a compliance specialist for Guidehouse, told the council that there were 800 responses to the survey that was offered both online and on paper at City Hall. The survey was open to participants in Joplin, and in Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage, she said.
The largest group that participated were residents, who provided 458 of the survey responses.
They said their biggest challenges resulting from the pandemic have been food, or a reduction in the availability of foods they like to buy; employment; and recreational activities.
Asked how the outbreak affected their employment, 40% said they lost their jobs, while 39% said their hours were cut. Those who could do their work remotely amounted to 14% of respondents, and those who changed schedules were 12% of respondents.
A large number of residents surveyed, 97%, said they have received a federal stimulus check to assist them through the pandemic. A small number also reported receiving assistance in the form of waived payments, delayed payments, unemployment benefits, donations and food benefits.
There were 38 businesses that filled out surveys. The largest categories responding were retail, food supply and services and personal services such as hairdressers and other salon services. The largest group of businesses that responded was made up of small businesses with five or fewer employees.
The biggest challenges reported by the businesses were revenue loss, cost and operational issues, and labor costs.
Many of the businesses reported that their biggest challenges was not having the technology they needed to operate properly and not having sufficient supplies and materials to maintain the safety standards they wanted to have for their customers, Kehinde said.
Shannon Anastosopolos of Guidehouse told the council that there were 45 responses from nonprofit organizations, a third of those with five or fewer employees. The largest categories responding listed the services they offer as being those in education, arts and entertainment, community development, and disability services.
Revenue loss and labor costs also were ranked as the biggest challenges for the responding nonprofits, and it appeared that they received smaller amounts of employer financial assistance to bridge those gaps, the council was told.
Kehinde told the council that a lot of the respondents said that internet access and connectivity are needs across the community.
Follow-up discussion on Guidehouse recommendations for assistance to the needs and challenges identified will be held at next week's regular council meeting.
Museum operations
In other business, Councilman Phil Stinnett asked that a committee be formed to look at how to create a sustainable operation for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
He said that for years, museum employees have had to come and ask the city for money to operate when the city owns the mineral collection at the museum as well as the building at Schifferdecker Park. Other private collections are owned and overseen by the Joplin Historical Society.
One consideration is that the museum officially become a city operation. Stinnett asked that representatives of city staff, council museum liaison Diane Reid Adams and a second interested council member, Doug Lawson, and representatives of the museum meet to discuss a recommendation on the museum's future.
Councilman Gary Shaw expressed support for the idea, saying, "I think now is a very appropriate time for us to look into the city's history" in an age when some historical artifacts are being destroyed in other places.
Reid Adams said that with the city's sesquicentennial taking place in 2023, "I want our museum to be in the best possible condition and make it something to be proud of."
Stinnett made a motion that the council approve a resolution to establish a committee to look at possible solutions for operating the museum complex. The motion won unanimous 9-0 approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.