A majority of the Joplin City Council declined Monday night to seek traveling baseball teams from farther away than 50 miles to come to Joplin to play in tournaments.
Council member Keenan Cortez said a letter from baseball promoter Mike Greninger asked the council to take action on a request he made last month to extend the cutoff. Under the city's COVID-19 recovery plan, Greninger and another youth baseball promoter, Bobby Landis, asked the council to allow them to sign up teams from up to 75 miles from Joplin to play.
City staff, in discussions with the promoters to allow tournaments to start here this month, had recommended a 50-mile limit to try to keep people from areas with higher virus activity from coming here or to take that chance that visitors could be infected by contact with local residents.
Mayor Gary Shaw said he and the council also were getting telephone calls about the phased virus recovery plan adopted about two weeks ago that suspended the stay-at-home order and allowed businesses to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions.
City Manager Nick Edwards was asked whether the city should move forward or backward on that recovery plan. Edwards asked the city's health director, Dan Pekarek, to talk about that.
Pekarek said four primary factors are being monitored to make that decision.
One is hospital capacity to make sure hospitals are comfortable that they can handle any surge in cases that could develop. Another was that the hospitals and nursing homes have enough personal protection equipment available for worker protection.
Ample testing and adequate staffing at the health department to investigate virus cases and doing contact tracing are other considerations.
Other metrics include comparing the rate of increase in case numbers to the rate of testing and the availability of hospital and ICU beds and other factors.
"There is a whole host of things we will be watching over the next several weeks and months to see if we can progress or if we need to tap the brakes" on the four-step recovery plan, he said.
Shaw said that hospital capacity and test availability seem to be good.
He asked the health director his opinion of the status on the other factors.
"I think on all the fronts we're doing fine," Pekarek said, although he thought it was too early to go forward.
He said that the city is basically two weeks into the recovery, and the community is just now getting to the end of an incubation period for any exposures that have occurred in the last two weeks.
"So the next two weeks will be helpful," Pekarek said. "Right now, I think we're fine. Next two weeks we'll see where we are at."
Councilman Ryan Stanley asked the current status on the number of cases.
Pekarek said there have been 19 confirmed in Jasper County, 16 in Newton County and 10 in Joplin, about 10 more cases than when the city started the reopening plan.
"I think this is still a real threat," Stanley said. "This is still a real concern. Just because Lowe's is packed and Walmart is packed does not mean everything is OK."
Regarding the baseball request to allow more teams for tournaments, the city manager said city staff recommended the limit of 50 miles. "This topic made Dan (Pekarek) pretty squirmy. There is a risk to having large groups of people together."
Pekarek said the city is just two weeks into the plan, and "I think we should stay the course with that item as well. We're just now leaving the two weeks' incubation of what occurred two weeks ago."
The mayor asked if the council agreed to stay with the plan.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he too wants to be on safe side, "but I do have a little bit of issue with the baseball limit because people are moving through Joplin, stopping and staying and eating." The city has no way to limit that activity to people from less than 50 miles. "I don't think we are being totally fair in our approaches to all of this."
Stanley said he understands that view. "We can't control who gets gas here, but I think we're telling ourselves we're out of the woods when we are not quite out of the woods yet."
The mayor added, "My engines are running high. I want to get back to normal. But I think we would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we move too quickly. While we see some positive things going on we need some time to see the true measure."
Cortez made a motion to deny the request to increase the 50-mile limit to 75 miles for allowing baseball teams to attend tournaments. The measure passed by a vote of 7-2 with Doug Lawson and Stinnett voting against it.
In other action, no opposition was expressed regarding the rezoning of a former shoe store at 1502 S. Range Line Road to be used as a medical marijuana dispensary. The council voted 9-0 to advance that request for final action.
