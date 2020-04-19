WEBB CITY, Mo. — Americans have been forced to learn a new way to live their everyday lives: repeated hand washing, keeping distances from people and wearing masks. The list of lifestyle changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic goes on and on.
Now imagine doing all of that while sharing a home with a loved one already fighting a debilitating disease. In this instance, one that attacks the body’s central nervous system.
Welcome to Chip and Jill Spencer’s world. It’s a delicate dance these two play each day, waging a war against a well-known adversary — her multiple sclerosis — while shifting to safeguard themselves against the new virus.
“When first hearing of the virus and what precautions the authorities were asking the public to adhere to, we knew immediately we would need to be very strict in our measure of protection,” Jill Spencer said.
She’s considered high-risk because of her MS, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with 25 years ago, a relapsing-remitting version that consistently puts her immune system at risk. Each day, she has to take special precautions to ensure she’s not exposed to normal illnesses, such as the common cold or seasonal flu — both of which can trigger her disease in horrific ways.
Symptoms, she said, can include “me losing the use of my legs, which halts life in a drastic way. Normal protocol to get better from an exacerbation includes a week of IV steroids in the hospital followed by a week inside an inpatient rehab facility. After so many years of dealing with the disease and trying many different drugs to slow the progression of the disease, I am now faced with the next stage of the disease known as progressive.”
And then COVID-19 appeared on the world stage.
In some ways, their lives haven’t been quite as dramatically altered as their neighbors, mostly because they were already practicing heightened hygiene procedures and limited exposure to the outside world. For example, she rarely ventures out into public, limiting herself to outdoor walks or trips to the Take-A-Break gas station in Webb City where she can grab a Diet Coke — her favorite.
“I am so grateful to have a place to go where I don’t have to get out of my car and risk being exposed,” she said. Her husband does all the grocery shopping, she said. They also made the decision to not allow other people, including family members, into their home for the time being.
“We did experience a rough patch early on when Chip had to be quarantined from me for two weeks because of exposure to someone who had an immediate family member with COVID-19,” she said.
Spencer teaches musical theory classes online for Ozark Christian College and, via FaceTime, piano for Palen Music Center students. During this period, she took advantage of Walmart’s early-morning shopping hours for seniors or those who are immune-suppressed to purchase the items they needed. Because she didn’t have either a mask or gloves at that time, she stayed far away from people, prayed for protection and sanitized everything once she was out of the store. At home, she would change out of the clothes she wore to the store and immediately wash them. Neighbors and a home group from College Heights Christian Church checked in on them regularly until Chip could release himself from quarantine.
“It was good to have the support of each other in dealing with the many unknowns and stresses of life during this pandemic,” she said.
As a caregiver, her husband had to balance working a full-time job as safely as possible while minimizing exposure to any illness, including the highly contagious COVID-19. That’s hard to do, because he does maintenance at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pittsburg, Kansas.
"That puts me in a position of being in a lot of rooms and areas where multiple contact is a constant,” he said. “It’s not just doing the job, it’s beginning a task with the end in mind. How will this affect Jill’s health if I’m not careful? That’s a constant question I ask."
“Work safely all the time” has become his mantra.
“You have to be careful as a caregiver that, while you want to be the ‘helicopter,’ (a loved one) will signal to you what needs they have that you can meet. Asking how I can help is a big thing: Iit's never just barging in (and) doing it all. Our new normal is in a constant state of flux. The sooner you embrace that, realize life is a journey, God is in control, the better off you'll be,” he said.
“(It’s) never a dull moment.”
