Sheriffs in Southwest Missouri are not sensing a need as yet to heed calls for the release of inmates from jails to save lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Various state and national organizations have issued calls to stem COVID-19 deaths by reducing jail and prison populations through compassionate release of some of the more vulnerable inmates.
The Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights and other groups this week urged the National Governors Association and the National Sheriffs Association to reduce jail admissions to the maximum extent possible and to release a majority of those currently held in jails.
Their argument is that "the enclosed nature" of jails and difficulties in maintaining sanitary conditions and the recommended social distance within such confined spaces make jails and prisons "perfect breeding grounds" for the virus.
The issue drew additional attention this week when the Missouri State Public Defenders Office sent a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court requesting an order that the lower courts begin releasing certain categories of inmates from jails because of the pandemic. The letter in particular sought the release of those serving sentences for municipal violations and misdemeanors; those being held pretrial on municipal violations, misdemeanors and nonviolent Class C, D and E felonies; those awaiting probation violation hearings; and inmates in high-risk COVID-19 categories for serious illness or death.
"Those who will be affected by COVID-19 inevitably entering into Missouri's city and county jails include not only inmates but corrections workers, health care workers, police officers, judicial department employees, attorneys and the families of many of these people," the letter read.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys countered with a letter of opposition to any "sweeping order" releasing inmates "without considering individual factors that are essential to any fair and just decision."
"Local authorities, such as sheriffs and judges, after input from prosecutors and defense attorneys, are in the best position to review and make decisions about the release of any individual inmate," the prosecuting attorneys association said in a news release.
The state's high court has not acted on the matter as yet.
Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the court, said: "I have no way to predict when or how the court might respond to any particular request, but as with all matters pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, the court will take whatever further actions it deems appropriate under all circumstances."
"I don't know that I agree with releasing prisoners in light of (the pandemic)," Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser told the Globe.
Kaiser said some municipalities in the county already are letting lesser offenders go rather than put them in jail. But with the various measures put in place since the start of the COVID-19 threat in the U.S., Kaiser thinks the risk to inmates at the Jasper County Jail is probably not any greater than the general populace assumes when they make a trip to the grocery store.
The jail — currently operating slightly over capacity at about 190 inmates — is not allowing any outside visitors other than probation and parole officers and attorneys. Jail vendors are being met at the loading dock and not allowed inside. New inmates are screened for symptoms and placed in segregation for 48 hours, after which they face a second screening before being put in with the general population.
"Anybody who displays any kind of symptoms gets quarantined immediately," Kaiser said.
Jail staff members also are being screened and their temperatures taken when they come to work. He said there have been some who have shown up with allergies and other minor ailments and have been asked to stay home out of an abundance of caution.
The sheriff said there have not been any inmates or staff develop the symptoms of COVID-19 to date and no one has had to be tested for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Chris Jennings in Newton County and Sheriff Michael Hall in McDonald County also report not having had COVID-19 symptoms show up yet among inmates. Both of those jails are operating at inmate numbers below capacity.
Jennings said with the jail population down around 60 right now (with a capacity of 82), Newton County has been afforded a little more room to separate inmates and deal with the illness if it shows up.
New prisoners are screened and segregated before being placed in the general population,and the Newton County Jail also has shut down in-person visitation, limiting contact with inmates to phone calls and by video.
"We're cleaning all the time, hallways and cells," Jennings said. "We're cleaning as much as possible."
He said there has been no discussion with local judges about release of any inmates because of the pandemic.
"The courts already have been releasing more people on bonds because of the new bonding guidelines," Jennings said.
He said that is part of the reason the current inmate population is as low as it is.
Hall said the decision to cut out regular jail visitation in McDonald County is more out of concern for visitors contracting the illness from prior visitors than from inmates because they speak with inmates through glass partitions with telephone receivers. The county jail in Pineville held fewer inmates than usual this week, just 23 on Thursday. Hall said the jail had not received a new inmate since March 16.
The sheriff said the concern of various groups with the vulnerability to COVID-19 of elderly inmates in particular would not appear to apply to the current jail population in McDonald County.The oldest inmate at the jail at this time was born in 1962, he said.
Hall declined to say if any jail staff, deputies or other employees of the sheriff's office had developed the symptoms of COVID-19 or needed to be tested.
"But I have no inmates that have been tested or have any need to be," he said.
The Sentencing Project, the American Civil Liberties Union and other national groups have called on President Donald Trump to commute the sentences of elderly inmates in federal prisons and consider the compassionate release of others with health conditions that render them particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus.
