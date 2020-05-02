COVID-19 adds one more thing to worry about during pregnancy

Jacob and Kara Brower, of Springfield, have almost two months before Alyssa Mae will make her debut into the world.
She's their first baby, following several years that included a miscarriage and infertility treatments.
COVID-19 has added an unexpected layer of anxiety, however, as the couple navigate the ever-changing world.
Because their jobs allow both to work from home, the former Joplin residents have spent much of the past few weeks self-quarantining, along with Kara’s mother, Charity Armstrong. Jacob only leaves the house when the couple need an item that cannot be delivered at curbside.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking and heightens my anxiety, especially the first appointment I had to go by myself,” Kara said, as she described dealing with the temperature checks, questions and deciding to take the stairs rather than an elevator. “My blood pressure was extra high on that visit.”
For Jacob, not being present with Kara was also stressful. He went with Kara to every appointment prior to the pandemic in order to offer comfort and ask important questions.
“It’s always been a high priority for me as well,” Jacob said, jokingly adding, “Oh, the house is on fire, well the fire department better take care of it because we have a doctor’s visit.”
Self-quarantining during the pandemic also brought about changes in how the couple could care for and interact with their nephews — Archer, 2, and Grady, 5.
The couple still have two baby showers scheduled to take place during the next two months.
“We’ve picked alternative dates and alternative precautions,” Kara said. “Hopefully we can at least gather as a small group with family. I’m learning not to take little things, especially during pregnancy, for granted. It still feels like we are not getting to celebrate the way I expected.”
