Certain immunocompromised individuals can begin receiving third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, the state Department of Health and Senior Services said this week.
The announcement comes on the heels of recommendations from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said immunosuppressed people are more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, are at higher risk for prolonged infection, are more likely to transmit the virus and experience lower vaccine effectiveness.
State health officials said a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines may be administered to moderately to severely immunocompromised people due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments, including but not limited to the following:
• Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications.
• Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Immunocompromised due to receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
• Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes.
• Immunocompromised due to advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Immunocompromised due to active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.
Individuals will not be required to provide documentation of their health status, and they can get third doses at all venues where first and second doses are available. Those who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time, and no one should receive more than three total mRNA doses, state health officials said.
The guidance doesn't apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Area hospitals on Wednesday were determining how to proceed with offering a third shot to eligible residents.
CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Lamar and Monett, has scheduled a clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Springfield for residents who qualify for a third dose. Registration is required by calling 417-269-1300 or going online to coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine. Documentation from a provider is not required, but participants must sign an attestation form at the clinic confirming that they are included in one of the categories.
