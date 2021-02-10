PITTSBURG, Kan. — Cases of COVID-19 at Pittsburg State University are trending downward.
During the week ending Feb. 10, the PSU Bryant Student Health Center administered 16 tests to symptomatic students, with one positive. That compares with the 52 tests and 11 positives that were reported during the prior week.
Currently, five students are in isolation, down from 13 students the week before, and approximately 30 are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people, down from approximately 40 students the week before, the university said Wednesday.
In the same time period, three faculty and staff members reported infections, and one reported being a close contact to an infected person. One is currently in isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59 faculty and staff members have reported infections.
Weekly routine testing of athletes mandated by the NCAA continues. In this reporting period, 43 student athletes were tested, and one was found to be positive, PSU officials said.
Missouri Southern State University has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Jan. 31, when it reported that cases among both students and employees were increasing slightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.