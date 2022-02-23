Health officials on Wednesday commended area residents for doing their part to help slow the spread of the omicron variant throughout the region over the past couple of weeks.
Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 26 hospitalized patients Wednesday, with three patients in intensive care and six on ventilators. Roughly three weeks ago, the regional hospital reported nearly 70 COVID-19-positive patients under its care.
Freeman Health System officials reported 10 COVID-19 patients, with two hooked to ventilators. It's a significant drop in numbers, said Paula Baker, Freeman's president and CEO.
"If you go back to Feb. 1, we had 53 hospitalized COVID patients. To go from 53 to 10 in less than a month is very heartening and encouraging news," she said. "We hope to see that continue."
As of Monday, 62.9% of Joplin residents, or 32,012, were fully vaccinated, according to state health data. Nearly 36,000 Joplin residents, or 70.4%, have initiated the vaccination process. Statewide, 56% of Missouri residents are vaccinated.
The Joplin region "is in a much better place today than it was over the past few months, where we've seen the numbers drop dramatically," said Dr. Rob McNab, medical director of Freeman's COVID-19 unit. "That's fantastic."
The shrinking number of patients inside the hospital's two COVID-19 units means less strain on other critical departments throughout the regional hospital. "We're super grateful for that," he said.
For local residents who test positive for the highly contagious variant and who are either fully vaccinated and boosted or had previously been infected by the virus, "what they are experiencing is moderate upper respiratory tract, head cold-type symptoms ... and that's something we (at Freeman) can manage," McNab said.
For the unvaccinated, however, COVID-19 remains a health threat.
"Looking at the mortality rates of omicron, we're still having across the country death rates up to 2,000 per day, and we've experienced (here at Freeman) 24 community members pass away just in February alone," McNab said. "When we look at who these people were, they were people who were at risk and unvaccinated.
"I think we've made incredible strides on making our population resilient (to COVID-19), but I think if you or your loved one is in that population — if you have chronic ill health problems or you're unvaccinated — I would say don't turn your back on this. (Omicron) is not as benign as a head cold. Don't underestimate your risk."
Baker said Freeman has logged 409 patient deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
"We are encouraging people to be very careful," she said. "If you haven't gotten your vaccination, it's not too late to do that, to do everything you can to prevent it. We know that it works. We're seeing it in the (hospitalization) numbers."
McNab said that more vaccinations are helping move the country toward 80%, or herd, immunity.
Reaching that 80% goal would switch everything from a pandemic setting to a much-preferred "endemic" setting, he said.
"When you look at our spikes, this (omicron) spike was half as long as the (delta) spike, which was half as long as the (alpha) spike, so what we're seeing is when the (positive case) numbers fly way high, they are coming down quicker each time, so I think we are building up this community resistance to it," he said.
"I think we are making progress, he said. "We are slowing this thing down."
