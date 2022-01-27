COVID-19, likely fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, has reappeared on local college campuses as students, faculty and staff returned to class for the spring semester earlier this month.
Missouri Southern State University reported 48 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 18-23, according to its online dashboard. A total of 28 people were in quarantine, and 78 people were in isolation, the dashboard showed.
In the final reporting period of the fall semester, Dec. 4-10, the university reported one new student case and one new employee case, according to the dashboard.
In its first reporting of the status of COVID-19 for the spring semester, Pittsburg State University said Wednesday that 92 symptomatic students were tested at the Bryant Student Health Center on the campus from Jan. 19-25. Of those, 50 were positive. A total of 36 students were in isolation.
In the same period, seven faculty or staff members reported an infection.
Those numbers are up from the final COVID-19 report that PSU issued Dec. 15, before the campus closed for the holidays. At that time, 35 symptomatic students were tested on campus, with five testing positive. In that same time period, five students were in isolation, and three faculty or staff members reported an infection.
The Bryant Student Health Center on the PSU campus reports only those who are tested there. Quarantine numbers are managed by the Crawford County Health Department.
Both universities currently require the wearing of masks in most indoor settings on campus.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at PSU; the student health center administered 22, most of which were booster doses, during the most recent reporting period. The MSSU Willcoxon Health Center is no longer stocking COVID-19 vaccines due to low demand and other availability within the community.
