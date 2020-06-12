Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Joplin area continue to rise.
New cases on Friday included a student enrolled in the Joplin School District's summer program, the district announced. Neither the student nor the school that he or she attends was identified "due to HIPAA and the privacy of the student," according to Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
Health department staff are working to contact anyone who might need to be notified directly, and school officials asked parents to keep their children home from school if they had concerns.
"We are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department as we follow their guidance," according to a district statement.
The district continues to follow policies and procedures for the summer session that were approved by the health department. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures that had been put in place for the entirety of the summer session will continue to be followed, Mwangi said. The health department has not requested closure of the school, she said.
"At this time, schools will remain open, and additional deep cleaning will be done this weekend," she told the Globe.
Eight positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Joplin Health Department on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the city limits to 37, up from 29 on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether the summer school student was one of the eight cases, although the department's statement did note one child being among the new cases.
All eight cases are residents of the Jasper County side of the city. Three are contacts of a person who has had the virus. There are no known risk factors for the other five, such as travel, and their cases are believed to have been caused by community spread, the health department said.
The department did not provide additional information about the cases. Staff members will work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine close contacts of those who have contracted the illness and will notify people who have had contact with the patients. Health department staff will provide guidance to those exposed and monitor them for symptoms.
County reports
The Jasper County Health Department reported 91 lab-confirmed cases on Friday, up from 74 cases the day before. Of that number, 47 cases were currently in isolation, and another 239 people were currently under quarantine, the department said.
A total of 44 of the cases have been removed from isolation, and another 125 people have been removed from quarantine in Jasper County, the health department said.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Newton County had risen to 77 as of Friday morning, according to a Newton County Health Department report. There were 53 people in isolation, with 10 of those hospitalized, the department said. One death in the county has resulted from the virus.
The department said 171 people were quarantined and being monitored by the department, and 87 contacts of earlier cases have been released from quarantine.
"It is important that everyone do their part and continue to practice social distancing, and maintain 6 feet away from people when in public," Newton County health officials said in a statement. "Please wash your hands frequently throughout the day, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean frequently touched surfaces."
The McDonald County Health Department late Thursday announced 18 new cases and then another 11 new cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to 86 cases, officials there said. Most of the new cases were clustered in the southwest part of the county, they said.
Health officials are asking residents to stay home if they are sick or have any symptoms of the virus, which could include a fever of 100.4 or higher, a cough, muscle aches, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath. People are asked to call a medical provider before going to a hospital or a doctor's office to report their symptoms.
A drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also a possible testing site for people with symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-thru testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
Globe staff writer Debby Woodin contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.