PITTSBURG, Kan. — COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly among students, according to officials at Pittsburg State University.
Since the fall semester began on Aug. 17, the university has logged 96 positive COVID-19 cases in students, officials said during a media briefing on Wednesday. Currently, 101 people are in isolation, or separated from people who are not sick, and about 600 are in quarantine, or separated for the monitoring of the development of symptoms.
Officials noted that those are the results of tests conducted at the university's Bryant Student Health Center. It's possible that additional positive tests have been reported by other testing sites in Crawford County.
“Crawford County has excellent testing capability and capacity, which is great for public health, but it also means our students have their pick of several testing sites. In addition, students from surrounding communities might get tested in their hometowns,” said Steve Erwin, vice president for student life.
PSU also said that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports cases based on a student's permanent address, so Crawford County numbers, PSU numbers and state numbers may not match for that reason.
Last week the university suspended all athletics activities and in-person events, and restricted occupancy at the Student Recreation Center. The suspension is set to lift Sept. 14.
Crawford County, which on Wednesday reported 349 active cases and more than 1,000 people in quarantine, also has approved an order restricting activities in bars and restaurants.
“We know that most of the cases come from off-campus student activity,” said Tim Stebbins, the county's public health officer. “While we understand this is a normal part of a college experience, this is simply not a smart or safe activity right now. These new measures make it safer, and we are confident they’ll help curb the spread.”
PSU officials are "strongly suggesting" that students remain in Pittsburg over the coming Labor Day weekend.
"We feel we have a good handle on the situation here," Stebbins said. "We don’t need the virus coming in and out due to student travel.”
Missouri universities
Across the state line, Missouri universities also are grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Missouri Southern State University's COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 30 new cases among students and two new cases among employees.
Crowder College this week reported 22 people have tested positive so far, with 51 active cases, defined as students who are either in quarantine or isolation because of exposure.
The University of Missouri-Columbia COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday cited 683 confirmed cases since classes resumed in mid-August, including nearly 500 active cases. The university is threatening to discipline students for violations such as refusing to wear masks, gathering in large groups and other actions that could hasten the spread of the virus.
MU spokesman Christian Basi said Wednesday that 330 alleged violations have been referred to the student accountability office. Violators face punishments ranging from a verbal reprimand to suspension or expulsion.
“If we can change the behavior in such a way that it never happens again, we should be in good shape,” Basi said. “If we see repeat offenders, we may have to go to harsher penalties.”
The university, home to around 30,000 students, has worked closely with the city of Columbia and the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, Basi said. Last week, the health department announced new guidelines, including a requirement that bars stop serving drinks at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.
Other campuses across the state also are seeing outbreaks. Missouri State University in Springfield has reported 569 COVID-19 cases, including 383 last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.