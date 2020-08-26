PITTSBURG, Kan. — An increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Pittsburg State University and among young adults in Crawford County is being attributed by health officials to large, off-campus gatherings.
The Bryant Student Health Center at PSU has reported 15 positive cases out of 39 students who have been tested for COVID-19 since classes began on Aug. 17 with a range of coronavirus safety protocols in place, including a mask requirement. The center currently is monitoring a total of 34 COVID-positive students who are in isolation and another 70 students who are quarantined as close contacts of those who are infected, the university said Wednesday.
"Logically, we expected to have infections, though we had hoped the preparation and communication with students would have prevented this kind of spike," PSU President Steve Scott said. "It's now clear we must do things differently if we hope to stay open this semester."
As a result of the increase in cases, the university has suspended all intercollegiate athletics activities beginning Friday; the suspension could last until Sept. 14, although officials said some events could be reintroduced before that date.
Extracurricular activities organized by the Campus Activities Center also are suspended beginning Friday. Stricter occupancy limits will be in place at the Student Recreation Center.
University officials also said that students "found to be putting themselves or others in danger," even through off-campus activities, could be subject to discipline under the student handbook.
“We sincerely hope it does not come to that,” Scott said in a statement. “We have faith that our students will heed this wake-up call and take the necessary steps to prevent further spread that risks a shift to all-online instruction. We’ll also continue impressing upon them the importance of following all guidelines to protect themselves and others, as their actions have serious consequences for our community.”
More broadly, Crawford County health officials also have reported that cases are increasing. The county reported 34 active cases in isolation and 77 individuals in quarantine on Aug. 17; today, the health department reported 100 active cases in isolation, with more than 400 individuals in quarantine.
Timothy Stebbins, the Crawford County public health officer, believes the source of the spiking infection rate is off-campus gatherings of young adults.
“Stop all parties. Stop gathering. Stop going to bars,” he said during a media briefing at Pittsburg State on Wednesday. “Please stop all activity where the virus spreads easily so we can get this under control and move on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.