Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University this week reported mixed numbers of COVID-19 cases.
After two weekly reporting periods in which no positive cases were identified on campus among students or employees, Missouri Southern reported one new employee case and five new student cases for the week ending April 11, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Nine members of the campus community were in quarantine and nine were in isolation.
Pittsburg State University reported no positive COVID-19 cases of the eight symptomatic students who were tested on campus in the week ending April 14. No students are in isolation or quarantine. In the same reporting period, no faculty or staff members reported an infection, and none are in isolation or quarantine.
In cooperation with county health officials and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, PSU has held clinics at which about 800 faculty, staff and students were vaccinated. Additional clinics are planned next week for all students.
